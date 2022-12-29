Trio tossed overboard as boat flipped at Whangamatā

The overturned boat washed up on the beach at Whangamatā.

A warning has been issued after a boat flipped at Whangamatā on Thursday morning.

Three people on board were crossing the harbour bar near low tide when their 5.5m-long boat capsized about 6am in rough seas.

Everyone on board was thrown overboard.

And lifeguards are warning swimmers who aren’t confident to stay out of the water due to hazardous conditions that prompted a temporary closure at the main beach.

The duty officer at Whangamatā Coastguard, who didn’t provide his name, said everyone onboard the flipped boat was wearing a life jacket.

“Fortunately, there were two jet skis behind them. [They] rescued the boaties and brought them to the shore.”

The officer said it was not an “extremely” dangerous bar, but a solid swell at the bar made the conditions “pretty horrible”.

“There was somewhere up to a 2m swell at the bar, which can create very gnarly waves.

"The rules are the skippers all make their own decisions about what they are going to do with their bar, but Coastguard has officially put out a caution for all boaties departing or arriving at Whangamatā bar today.”

He said the police were watching the situation and the remains of the boat was still on the Whangamatā beach.

“The recovery of it is handled by the insurance company and the salvager.”

Supplied Hazardous conditions prompted a temporary closure at Whangamatā’s main beach and a warning from the surf life saving club.

Meanwhile, Whangamatā Surf Life Saving Club dropped the flags around 11am and said the conditions for swimming at the main beach were too dangerous.

The flags were back on the beach after 2 pm, but the club strongly advised people to “keep their feet on the ground and not go too deep; if they are not good swimmers, avoid entering the water”.

The South Beach was open and swimmers were advised to swim between the south beach flags. The post warned the conditions were hazardous, “especially towards the estuary”.