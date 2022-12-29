Fire at Northland holiday hot spot Whangaroa considered suspicious

Four fire crews are battling the scrub fire at Whangaroa, while two others are on their way. (File photo)

A scrub fire in the remote Far North holiday hotspot of Whangaroa is considered to be suspicious.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the blaze at about 12.30pm on Thursday.

The fire, in steep terrain, burned through 100m by 60m of scrub, shift manager Lauren Sika said.

Six fire crews and a helicopter fought the blaze at its height, she said.

Police also helped due to the fire potentially threatening a building.

By 3.20pm, four crews were left to dampen down hot spots.

Sika said the fire was deemed to be suspicious and firefighters have requested a fire investigator examine the scene.

Much of Whangaroa Harbour is inaccessible by cars but the fire is near Whangaroa Rd, between Old Church Rd and Old Hospital Rd.