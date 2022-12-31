Champagne breakfasts, chair burning and free-range kids: couple's 33 years of Tāhunanui summer

Mark and Lyn Barnes know a good thing when they see it: they’ve been returning to the same plot at Tāhunanui Beach Holiday Park for 33 years.

The first time Mark and Lyn Barnes saw “their” plot at Tāhunanui Beach Holiday Park, the Christchurch couple knew they were onto a winner – despite a view that put other campers off.

Today their plot overlooks an expanse of grass and the sea beyond. But the first time they set up camp there 33 years ago, the view was of a pile of coke: fuel used to heat the camp’s water.

“It was a real backwater, nobody could see its beauty,” Lyn said. But the couple could, and – piles of fuel aside – their chosen spot enjoyed an uninterrupted view to the sea.

For many years, a large group would meet at the campground each summer.

They remember sleeping under canvas, gangs of children, and New Year’s Day celebrations where two dozen tables would be set up on the grass for a champagne breakfast.

Over the years, friends have moved away and others have died, and this year, only four of the original group had set up camp.

The camp itself had changed a great deal, Mark said.

Christchurch dad Cam Gillespie shows his son Thomas the correct way to waterslide at Tāhunanui Beach Holiday Park.

“There used to be a lot of larrikins, they’d bring their chairs, and set fire to them,” Mark said. “That’s gone now, it’s more family oriented.”

And there was the memorable year that Lyn contracted campylobacter. The couple were tenting back then, and Lyn was cold and shivering. In desperation, Mark fashioned a hot water bottle out of a beer bottle and a cork to warm his poorly wife.

After that, they got a caravan.

”It’s pure luxury, but why not when you’re retired,” Lyn said.

Some years, the couple skip Tāhunanui in favour of other campgrounds, but they always return to the safe and friendly Nelson spot, the couple said.

“You get to know everyone, there’s a fellowship,” Lyn said.