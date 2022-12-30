Clutha mayor looking forward to new year after tough 2022

Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan has rounded off a tough 2022 by enjoying time with his grandkids, 3-year-old Evie on left and 1-year-old Lottie, at Kaka Point.

The Clutha District mayor started 2022 with cancer and finished it with a cardiac event.

Bryan Cadogan says it hasn’t been the best 12-months for him and he will be pleased to see the end of it.

But looking ahead, he will spend the new year in the vege garden and “recharge the batteries” ahead of what promises to be a big 2023 for his council.

Everything revolves around delivering an annual plan that will allow the district to keep the momentum going, he said.

The council was in a strong financial position, but it would be a challenge to deliver water and roading projects given the huge prices involved.

“To be able to contain the inflationary trends and still push on, in what is a delivery year in our projects, will be a huge challenge for us.”

In Invercargill, Mayor Nobby Clark said he would enjoy some quietness and solace in the new year before returning to work on January 20.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark with recently crowned world champion Black Fern rugby player Amy du Plessis at the Southland Santa Parade.

His new year wishes for the city include making sure the rates rise is kept to around 4 to 5% given the cost of living pressures on residents; further beautifying the inner city, developing a southern lights walking trail around the CBD, staying on track to build a new museum by December 2025 and retaining the “goodwill” among the elected councillors.

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott said he would have a “fairly tame” New Year's Eve with his family.

“With this down-time, I am spending as much time with the family as I can.”

Supplied Southland District Mayor Rob Scott enjoys some downtime with his children, Levi, 12, and Mia, 7.

He was looking forward to 2023, saying he was hoping for a “fairly normal year” after the upheavals of the last couple of years.

“The council has a lot of challenges, which is exciting. The councillors are ready and raring to go ... it’s time to roll up our sleeves and get into it.”

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell said he would have a barbecue with friends on New Year’s Eve and make the most of the summer.

His wishes for the district are to continue attracting people to the area and for everyone to have a fun and safe new year.

SUPPLIED Gore District Mayor Ben Bell is making the most of the sunshine during the holidays.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said he would see in the new year at Te Anau with wife Anne. He was looking forward to some exciting developments for Southland in 2023, including in aquaculture, and seeing everyone get back to “normal life” after Covid-19.

“Though it certainly hasn‘t gone away yet”.

Supplied Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell in relaxation mode during the Southland Santa Parade in late 2022.

In 2023 the building blocks for the Tuatahi water and land plan change will start as part of the regional’s council’s goal of improving the environment.