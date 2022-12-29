Three injured in SH1 crash at Tauranga turnoff

The crash was at the notorious intersection of SH1 and SH29 in Piarere (file photo).

A crash at the SH1 intersection at Piarere has injured three people, one seriously.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 29 – the Tauranga turnoff – about 3.35pm on Thursday, police said.

The intersection has previously been described as one of the country’s most notorious, and Waka Kotahi has been looking into replacing it with a roundabout.

Police said one person was seriously injured in the crash and two had moderate injuries.

There will be delays while the scene is cleared, police said, and police thank motorists for their patience.

Waka Kotahi said the crash had happened 150m west of the intersection and blocked lanes.