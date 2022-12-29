Man in critical condition after paragliding accident near Āwhitu

A man is in a critical condition after a paraglider crash just south of Auckland on Thursday evening.

Emergency services were scrambled to Manukau Heads around 4.30pm after reports of the crash just west of Āwhitu, on the Manukau Heads.

The man in his 50s was extracted from the crash site and flown by helicopter to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition, an Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson said.

Police and fire crews were in assistance.