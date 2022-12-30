Driver flags down bus on fire, then douses football-sized exhaust flame

Handyman Josh Hamilton used a fire extinguisher to douse a football-sized flame coming from the back of a Metlink bus.

A motorist’s quick thinking saved the day after he noticed a football-sized flame coming from the exhaust pipe of a Wellington bus.

Handyman Josh Hamilton was driving to his partner’s house in Whitby from Paekākāriki beach around 6.30pm on Wednesday when he noticed State Highway 59 was covered by a haze of smoke.

As he continued driving, Hamilton saw the source was a naked flame coming from the rear of a Metlink bus driving south towards Wellington.

Near Pukerua Bay, Hamilton pulled up alongside the bus in an overtaking lane. He started gesturing at the driver to pull over to the side of the road.

The driver appeared to not have seen the smoke and seemed confused about what Hamilton wanted her to do. Hamilton was forced to pull his car in front of the bus to get it to stop.

As soon as the bus stopped moving, Hamilton was already out of his car. After checking the flame, he ran into the bus and grabbed the first fire extinguisher he saw.

He waited for the passengers to get off and back to safe distance, then doused the flame.

Hamilton noticed oil dripping on to the exhaust from a leak somewhere in the bus. He believed this was what had caused the fire.

The passengers were “super grateful” to Hamilton for his quick thinking. A replacement bus quickly arrived to take them to their destination.

Hamilton was humble about his actions. He had volunteered a few years ago and said helping the passengers and the bus driver gave him the same feeling.

Witness Tommy Secker said he was driving southbound on State Highway 59 when he saw a bus ahead of him had a “decent flame” coming from its rear.

“I was on the phone to my partner and said, ‘shit, this bus looks like it’s on fire’.”

After Hamilton got the vehicle to pull over, Secker said he sat with the “lovely” older female bus driver until her colleagues arrived to helpher.

She told him in her 40 years of driving buses nothing like this had ever happened to her before.

Metlink has been approached for comment.