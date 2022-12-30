Water quality at Wellington beaches gets the all-clear as summer heats up

All of Wellington’s beaches have been given the green light for swimmers, including Ōwhiro Bay, which has been crowned one of the dirtiest in the region.

The water at the capital’s favourite swimming spots – including a beach where swimmers have a one-in-10 chance of getting sick – are clean enough for Wellingtonians to take the plunge.

As of Friday, all beaches got a green dot on Land, Air, Water Aotearoa’s (LAWA) website, meaning they are suitable to swim as the fine weather tempts people to take a dip over the festive period.

Only the Hutt River at Poet’s Park was declared unsuitable. Caution is also urged at the Silverstream Bridge, where dog owners were warned to keep their pets away from the toxic algae in the water, and the Ruamāhanga River north of Masterton.

Ōwhiro Bay on the south coast of Wellington City, crowned one of the dirtiest swim spots in the entire region, was deemed suitable for swimming on Friday, but LAWA still warned people to avoid the river mouth because of its contamination history.

The beach has not been ruled off-limits this summer, but since November caution has been urged twice by LAWA when higher levels of enterococci were detected after regular weekly testing. It still has a “poor” long-term grade based on five years of data, meaning there is 10% risk of illness from the water.

Previous monitoring by the Greater Wellington Regional Council showed in the year ending mid-2021, only 148 out of 365 days were safe for swimmers.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Ōwhiro Bay resident and environmental activist Eugene Doyle says although testing has been sporadic, the number of E coli present has dropped off in recent years. (File photo)

Ōwhiro Bay resident and environmental activist Eugene Doyle​ said although testing had been sporadic, data he had seen showed a “significant improvement” in the level of E coli present in the water – but there was a long way to go.

“The trend has definitely been very good,” he said. “The movement has been away from thousands, even tens of thousands of colony-forming units (CFU) per 100ml.

“A couple of years ago, we were routinely getting horrific numbers in the stream ... the trend has been getting back to something that’s suitable for human contact.”

FAIRFAX NZ Martin Payne talks about the pollution issues at Wellington's Owhiro Stream.

Ali Forrest​, who swims at Ōwhiro Bay most days, said the beach had been “lovely and clear” this summer and she hadn’t had any problems, but that didn’t mean there were fewer bugs in the water.

Greater Wellington Regional Council environment management acting general manager Grant Nalder​ said while the monitored site at Ōwhiro Bay was generally suitable for swimming, the council advised against swimming at Ōwhiro Stream or in the vicinity of its outlet.

He also said while many popular Wellington beaches, including Scorching Bay and Worser Bay, had a “good” long-term grade, swimmers should continue to check LAWA’s website before heading to the water.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Worser Bay has a “good” long-term grade in water quality from LAWA.

“Especially following heavy rainfall, water quality predictions will likely change to ‘caution’ or ‘unsuitable for swimming’ as contaminants may have washed from the land into the water,” he said.

In Canterbury, the water at 27 swimming spots were declared unsafe, including Corsair Bay in Whakaraupō-Lyttelton Harbour, one of Christchurch’s most popular family beaches.