Precious find in Nelson river, now Rings fan wants to reunite them all

For a moment Alexander Malcolm felt like he had dived into a scene from one of his favourite movies.

The 18-year-old on holiday with his family from Scotland was swimming at the Lee River, near Nelson, playing with his dad’s go-pro camera when something caught his eye at the bottom of a deep pool.

As a boy he was a big Lord of the Rings fan, and his Nelson-born mother Emily said he would sometimes make believe finding the One Ring, the ring of power discovered in a river and stolen by the cave-dwelling character Gollum who called it “my precious”.

On one of his previous trips to Nelson, where his grandfather lives, Alexander had visited Nelson jewellery store Jens Hansen where the One Ring to Rule Them All was made for Peter Jackson’s movies.

READ MORE:

* Lord of the Rings: Gollum video game scheduled to be released in 2021

* Andy Serkis brings Gollum back to mercilessly mock Brexit deal

* How he made Middle Earth: The Peter Jackson and LOTR story

* How we made: Lord of the Rings' Gollum was a 'journey of exploration'



So when he saw something glinting at the bottom of the deep swimming hole, “that was like one of the first things I thought, me being Gollum .”

“I ran to my mum in the car and showed her the ring, and my first thing was I have just found the One Ring.”

After establishing the gold band had no mysterious powers, Alexander said he really wanted the find the owner. A family friend had lost his wedding band on a camping trip in Scotland a few years ago “and I saw how upset he was and would like to give it back if I can”.

A close-up of the ring Alexander found. It appears to have no mysterious powers, but will be missed by its owner.

Emily Malcolm, who emailed the Nelson Mail for help, joked that her son would also like to return the ring “before it becomes his precious”. (Things didn’t turn out so well for Gollum who was warped by the ring’s power).

“It seems the most bizarre thing in the world that this happened. It was like was he suddenly living a key scene from the movies.”

Hopefully, the owner is not far away. Alexander found the ring at about 7pm on Thursday. Five hours earlier nine-year-old Alba, from Nelson, was swimming with her family at the same spot when she saw two children scouring the riverbed for their dad’s ring.

HOMED This cabin was built by its owners by hand. It took them 12 years to complete.

Along with a dozen others, Alba joined in the unsuccessful search.

“The man [it belonged to] said he would give $100 to anyone who could find it.”

Eventually, the family gave up the search, and so did Alba.

“I didn’t find it but I found two earrings,” she said.

If you have information you can email newsdesk@nelsonmail.co.nz