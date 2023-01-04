Welsh woodsman strengthens southern woodcraft

Simon Bond, teamed with Stephen Unahi, competing at the Riverton meeting of the Southland and Otago Axemen's Christmas Circuit on December 30, 2022.

Among the flashing blades and biting saws of the Southland-Otago Axemen's Association Christmas Circuit, transplanted Welsh cutter Simon Bond stands as an imposing presence.

He’s in top-class company, squaring off against the likes of Southland’s world title holder Robert Dowling, and often competing under heavy handicaps on circuit events, but Bond has found the mix of competition and camaraderie entirely to his liking.

The Welsh woodsman is a British record holder in the single-saw cross cut with 13.52 seconds, and if the southern wood is harder, he happily attests that the winters are better.

If anything it’s the UV that he has to watch out for, nowadays – “there’s more burn out here.’’

He’d been chopping in the UK for about 10 years before some southern friends and a “wee bit of a tour’’ combined to make a case for migration.

“They sold it quite well,’’ he said.

Six months touring and competing, on a visa, enhanced the impression that New Zealand was an appealing base, and coming back later he and partner Katie Hobday​ have settled in Otautau, where he works for Baird Logging.

“Love it down here,’’ he said.

“It’s a great group of guys. This is an individual sport but you still get that camaraderie. You’re cutting against them all day, and still go have a beer together at the end of the day.’’

The bushcraft itself was part sport, part science, he reckoned.

“It’s definitely a sport. You’ve got to be an active person – have some sort of strength and sporting ability. But there’s a lot of science behind it too, a lot of angles.’’

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Simon Bond competing at the wood chopping event at the Tuatapere Sports Day last year.

Science also mattered when it came to the standard of the gear, he said, indicating the axes and saws around him at the Riverton leg of the Christmas circuit – and as if to underline his point, moments later the event commentator Peter Templeton announced to the sundrenched crowd that there was half a million dollars worth of gear out there in axes (most competitors had four to six), saws and the occasional chainsaw.

Although Bond has been mentoring some younger choppers he was quick to downplay that aspect of his time in the south.

It was really the same as any of the axemen around him would do, to bring on the younger talent, he said.

It was a sport where a lot of knowledge was passed down, generation to generation, he said.