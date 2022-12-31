Return of the ring sees owner reunited with wedding band lost in river

Michael Down with daughter Juliet, 6, gets his wedding ring back after Scottish tourist Alexander Malcolm found it in the Lee River, near Nelson.

It’s a sequel with an ending Tolkien might have been proud of.

After Christchurch holidaymaker Michael Down lost his wedding band in the Lee River, near Nelson, he thought it was “definitely a goner.”

Step forward Scottish tourist Alexander Malcolm who spotted something glinting at the bottom of a swimming hole at the river on Wednesday night, only hours after Down had lost it.

The 18-year-old, who was a big Lord of the Rings fan as a boy, said it felt like his own Gollum moment when he retrieved the band and joked with his mother he had found “the One Ring.” In the fantasy novels and movies the all powerful ring is found in a river and kept by the creature Gollum, who called it “my precious”.

After a Stuff story about the ring discovery, Down and Malcolm met up in Nelson on Saturday, and the gold wedding band was back with its rightful owner.

Down said he had had been jumping from rocks into the river with his daughter Juliet, 6, and her friend. He had taken the ring off his finger, ironically in case it slid off, and tied it to a key loop in his boardshorts pocket.

Alexander Malcolm found the ring at the bottom of a swimming hole at the Lee River.

But after several jumps, he noticed his pocket was inside out, with no ring. He and some local children searched for it without luck.

“My lovely daughter was upset for me,” Down said. “She said Dad I hope you don’t have any nightmares about losing your ring.”

His wife Rachel joked that it was a way out of their 12-year marriage, although he said she had almost lost her wedding ring at Kaiteriteri beach a few years ago. “We don’t have a great track record.”

After Stuff put them in touch, Down joked about getting “my precious” back, and said he was happy to play the “goose” to Alexander’s hero role.

Alexander’s Nelson-born mother Emily Malcolm said Down had insisted that her son accept “a very generous reward.

“A great way to end the year.”

Down has also taken on board some sage advice from his six-year-old: “She won’t let me go swimming with my ring on again. It’ll stay on dry land.”