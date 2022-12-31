Concerns for elderly man missing in west Auckland since Christmas Day

Mike was wearing a blue shirt, a cap and shorts when he went missing.

Police are searching for an elderly man who has been missing since Christmas Day.

There are concerns for the welfare of the 73-year-old, who was seen leaving a residence on Glengarry Road, Glen Eden on December 25, police said in a statement.

Mike, as police have identified him, was wearing a blue shirt, a cap and shorts when he went missing.

But police said he might be wearing different clothes than the ones he was last seen in.

He also has a distinctive sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Police said they believed he would be walking, but he often took the bus or train around Auckland.

Anyone with information on Mike’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.