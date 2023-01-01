American billionaire's controversial NYE pyrotechnic bonanza starts fire near Queenstown

A fireworks display on a rural property connected to American billionaire Tony Malkin, which resulted in a 1.2ha fire.

A New York billionaire’s controversial New Year’s Eve pyrotechnic bonanza at his Central Otago retreat is believed to have caused a large rural fire.

The blaze in Dalefield, between Queenstown and Arrowtown, is understood to belong to Empire State Realty Trust chief executive and president Tony Malkin (the trust owns the Empire State Building). Malkin's company got clearance from the Overseas Investment Office to buy the $4.5 million property, called Redemption Song, in 2008.

READ MORE:

* Millionaires' row: The 20km of Wānaka waterfront where some of the world's richest are neighbours

* A New Year's Eve of fires burns into the morning



Debbie Jamieson/Stuff About 1.2ha burned on the rural Queenstown retreat of billionaire Tony Malkin following a New Year's fireworks display. The fire came within 15 metres of a house on the property.

According to the compliance certificate dated December 14*, the commercial pyrotechnic display was operated by Christchurch company Firework Professionals, who Stuff has been unable to reach.

It’s understood the display cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Firefighters were called at 12.10am. The blaze involved three separate fires burning in tussock on steep terrain and came within 15m of the property’s house.

It was contained by about 2.30am and burnt an estimated 1.2ha of land. Volunteers were there until about 7am knocking out hotspots and monitoring the situation.

GETTY/Stuff Property tycoon Tony Malkin is president and CEO of the trust that owns the Empire State Building in New York.

Fire and Emergency NZ Otago community risk manager James Knapp said a fire investigator would visit the site on Sunday.

“Usually they just look at the case and point of origin, but I’ve asked him to look at and make any observations that might lead to improvements,” Knapp said.

Davis Decor Ltd/Stuff A large fire followed a private fireworks display at the Queenstown property of US billionaire Tony Malkin.

Davis Decor Ltd/Stuff A private fireworks display that sparked a fire at the rural Queenstown property of American billionaire Tony Malkin.

“The legal, and safe, are often closely related but not necessarily the same thing,” Knapp said.

Property manager Donna Stewart-Freemantle declined to comment on the specifics of the fire. “We are deeply grateful for the expert work of Fire Emergency New Zealand and the police,” she said.

Angry neighbours to the Dalefield property started a petition against the legal fireworks display due to concerns of the impact it would have on horses and other animals in the area. More than 600 people signed it.

Supplied A large rural fire takes hold in rural Queenstown following a fireworks display at the Queenstown property of American billionaire Tony Malkin.

Neighbour Daniela Schneider​ said she left the area with her horse at about 11.45pm and returned after the fireworks to discover the fire. “We waited until 2.30am and then thought it was safe to go to sleep,” she said.

Commonsense should have meant the fireworks were not permitted in the rural area, she said. “Hopefully it was just a one-off.”

google earth A Google Earth image of Tony Malkin's retreat near Queenstown, where a commercial fireworks display to ring in 2023 started a fire.

A statement released to local news organisation Crux Media before Christmas said the property owners could help cover the cost for neighbours to move animals ahead of the display.

"We are private people who have owned our property for nearly 20 years.”

The statement said the owners had deep social and charitable connections in the area.

Getty Images Tony Malkin (top) with Ford Motor Company executive chairman Bill Ford in a Mustang 50-year limited edition on top of The Empire State Building in 2014.

“We will happily consider any reasonable request from our immediate neighbours for financial assistance to move their livestock. “We are sorry for any inconvenience," it said.

The Dalefield area has been dubbed the "golden triangle" by real estate agents for its top-dollar properties. Other high-profile neighbourhood faces include actor Sam Neill and A J Hackett founding partner Henry van Asch.

Getty Images Tony Malkin (right) shows Prince William (centre) around the Empire State Building in 2014.

*An earlier version of this story said WorkSafe had granted the fireworks display plan a compliance certificate. A compliance certifier, independent of WorkSafe, receives applications and certifies them with necessary approvals from Fire and Emergency NZ and the local territorial authority.