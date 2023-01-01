Teen and man in his 30s killed on road near Rhythm and Vines

Back Ormond Rd, near the Rhythm and Vines festival, where two pedestrians were killed.

A teenager was one of two people killed after being hit by a vehicle on the way to the Rhythm and Vines festival in Gisborne overnight.

The pair were hit by a vehicle on Back Ormond Rd, north of Gisborne, at 9.15pm on Saturday, police said.

It is understood the pair were heading to the popular festival.

One man in his 30s died at the scene and a male in his late-teens died later in hospital, police said.

Police are investigating.

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz said it was unclear whether the pair were working at the festival or attendees.

“It is just absolutely sad ... we are sending our thoughts to the whānau involved.”

The road was rural with no footpath, she said.

Rhythm and Vines spokesperson Chris Henry via email said festival organisers were “working with authorities to understand the full situation” and there would be no further comment made about the situation.

Gisborne District Council earlier notified of road closures for the event.

Glenelg, Kawatiri, and Harper roads were closed to all traffic except residents from 5pm on December 29 to 5pm on New Year's Day.

However, Back Ormond Rd only had to close, from King Rd to State Highway 2, from 7am to 1pm on New Year's Day. This was to allow the safe departure of festival-goers.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz says it was unclear whether the pair were working at the festival or attendees.

The New Year’s festival went into the weekend on a controversial note with the inclusion of Dizzee Rascal, who was recently given a 12-month restraining order for assaulting his ex-partner, as the headline act.

Sponsor Vodafone said it would be removing all its branding from the stage during his performance and a performer said artists were not informed of Dizzee’s attendance in advance.