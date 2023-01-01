NZ archbishop's tribute to late pope: A 'kind and cultured gentleman'

The Catholic metropolitan archbishop of New Zealand has paid tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, saying he will be remembered as a “very kind and cultured gentleman”.

Benedict, born Joseph Ratzinger, led the Catholic Church from 2005 until his resignation in February 2013, becoming the first pope to do so in 600 years.

He died at 9.34pm New Zealand time on Saturday in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican.

Cardinal John Dew, the metropolitan archbishop of New Zealand and the president of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference, said in a statement Benedict would be remembered across the country and many people would see his resignation a “brave and wise decision”.

“He will be remembered as a very good theologian, and for me as a very kind and cultured gentleman,” he said.

Andrew Medichini/AP Pope Benedict XVI led the Catholic Church from 2005 until his resignation in February 2013.

Father John O’Connor, a Christchurch Catholic priest, said the Pope Emeritus’ was “truly catholic” and “true radical”, who had an ability to conserve what was essential.

“He understood that the church is not just a European mentality,” he said. “He understood the whole world is where the church exists, not just a European perspective.”

O’Connor also said Benedict was a groundbreaking pope who quoted Christians and non-Christians alike in his writings and the first to conduct media interviews – an act his successor Francis continued.

LUZ ZUNIGA Cardinal John Dew says the late Pope Emeritus will be remembered as very good theologian.

Dew said the six dioceses in New Zealand would likely have a memorial Mass for Benedict, but the dates and arrangements were yet to be made.

Pope Francis will lead his predecessor’s funeral on Thursday in the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square.