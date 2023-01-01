Holiday road toll surges to 14 after deadly New Year's Eve

The holiday road toll is at 14, with six deaths from road incidents on New Year’s Eve.

Police are pleading with drivers to stay calm, with Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien describing the provisional road toll of 14 so far this holiday period as “completely unacceptable”.

His comments come after six people died as a result of incidents on the roads on the last day of 2022.

Among them are two pedestrians hit by a vehicle about 9.15pm on Back Ormond Rd, north of Gisborne.

The collision happened near the popular Rhythm and Vines festival, and it’s understood the pair had been on their way to the event.

Two people also died as a result of an early morning crash in west Auckland.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Don Buck Rd, Massey at 4.16am Saturday.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Two people died after a crash on SH63 in Wairau Valley, Marlborough on Thursday.

A person died in Northland on Saturday after a crash about 2.30pm on State Highway 1 at Brynderwyn, near the intersection with SH12.

Police said a crane had been needed at the crash scene.

One person died and three others were taken to hospital after a crash north of Christchurch at 7.55pm on Saturday.

Police said they were notified a car had rolled on the Rangiora Leithfield Road, near Pembertons Rd, at Sefton.

O’Brien said as well as the deaths, other people had also been seriously injuted. He urged drivers to buckle up, not drive impaired or fatigued, stay within the speed limit, and put away distractions such as phones.

“We also need people to be patient,” he said.

“There will be high volumes of traffic on the roads and delays will be inevitable at peak times.

Chrissy Baker/Supplied A person died after a crash at Brynderwyn, Northland on New Year’s Eve.

“Please, stay calm - treat the people in the cars around you like they're your own family.

"You could also consider delaying your departure or taking a few extra stops along the way – make the most of summer and get home safely.”

The official holiday period on the roads started at 4pm on December 23 and will finish at 6am on January 4.

Two people died after a single motorcycle crash in Timaru on Thursday evening.

Police were notified of the crash on Evans Street, which is SH1, about 7.45pm.

Another crash in the South Island earlier on Thursday evening also claimed two lives.

That crash was on SH63 in Wairau Valley, Marlborough shortly after 6pm. An SUV towing a boat and another vehicle appear to have collided head on.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Police at the scene of a crash in Timaru on Thursday evening.

A youth died after a car flipped in Whangārei on Tuesday evening.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on Puna Rere Dr, Tikipunga about 8:50pm.

"It overtook up to four vehicles while driving towards Tikipunga, lost control on a moderate bend, and rolled," Detective Sergeant Steve Chamberlain said.

A man involved in a single vehicle crash in Southland on Boxing Day died on Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7.20pm on SH1, northeast of Invercargill, near Edendale.

A person died in a crash on Kotare Rise, Port Whangārei at 10.10pm on Christmas Eve. Three other people in the car had minor injuries.

The first reported road death of the holiday period happened around the start of Christmas Eve.

The driver and sole occupant of a car was found dead at the scene of the single vehicle crash on Rongotea Rd in Manawatū. Police said the crash was reported to them at 12.20am on December 24.

Ministry of Transport data shows a provisional road toll of 377 for all of 2022, as at December 31.

That’s higher than the annual toll for the previous three years, and for most years since 2008, but well down on the terrible decades towards the end of the 20th century that peaked with 843 deaths in 1973.

AA road safety spokesperson Dylan Thomsen said the Government’s Road to Zero strategy had set out a pathway to reduce fatalities by 40% between 2020 and 2030, but road safety interventions and initiatives were not being introduced quickly enough.

“The Government has started lowering speed limits to reduce speed related harm in some areas, but road maintenance started falling behind years ago,” he said.

“Improvements to our roads have also been too slow with the installation of protective upgrades like safety barriers well behind schedule.”