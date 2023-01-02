Wainui the alpaca celebrates 25th birthday, with eye on a world record

Wainui​ the alpaca attributes his long life to a healthy diet of grass and pellets and wearing a coat daily.

At 25 he might not seem old to most, but Wainui is quite possibly the oldest alpaca in captivity.

He is just one of 11 owned by Wainuiomata’s Vicki Cordier​ and husband Alex​.

“He’s the last of our four originals,” Cordier said.

Born on January 2, 1998, he came to New Zealand from Australia as a cria (baby alpaca) with his mum, first settling on a farm in Banks Peninsula – from where he takes his name – before being moved to Wellington in 2002.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wainui, the alpaca from Wainuiomata, is turning 25. With this milestone comes a shot at the title for oldest alpaca in captivity, pending verification by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Many of the couple’s other alpacas have made it to about 20, Cordier said, adding, “15 to 18 is a great age, 20 is good, but 25 is exceptional.”

Both were surprised he had made it this old having previously organised a big celebration for his 23rd birthday.

Cordier credits this to his smaller size – he stands around 160 cm – and how well he’s been looked after by the former vet nurse.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wainui is just one of 11 alpaca owned by Vicki Cordier and her husband Alex.

“For years now he’s worn a coat almost 365 days a year.”

While a bit blind, Wainui still “eats heartily”. He’s never found a love of his own or had any offspring, but gets along well with his paddock mates – a younger brother and another female alpaca with a disability.

“They’re absolutely a herd animal, that’s why I always have a few of a similar age.”

Cordier said they planned to celebrate his 25th birthday on Tuesday by having a few friends around and a bit of a party in the paddock.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wainui’s name comes from the Canterbury farm he first called home, rather than the Wainuiomata lifestyle block where he now lives alongside two paddock mates.

As to his potential world record title? Wainui may well soon be the oldest living alpaca in captivity.

Cordier said this was still pending final verification from the Guinness Book of World Records officials.

The current titleholder is an alpaca named Mananita, owned by Kate and Mike Blackburn of Colorado in the United States. She was born on 29 July 1997, and awarded her title when she was 24 years and 320 days old.

If still alive, she is 25 years, 5 months, 3 days old.