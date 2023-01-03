New Zealand's highest-grossing speed camera nearing quarter of a million tickets

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency proposes sweeping state highway speed limit reductions, as this year's road toll surpasses the 2021 tally with over a month of the year still to go.

A speed camera on Wellington's State Highway 1 Ngauranga Gorge is New Zealand's highest-ticketing speed camera of the past 13 years.

Police data, covering January 2009 to September 2022, shows motorists on the steep 80kph road were snapped 239,667 times. During the same period, more than 3.48 million tickets were issued by stationary speed cameras nationally.

Police have previously released the dollar figures for speed camera tickets but, in a response to the Official Information Act request, Inspector Mike Brooklands said police did not have records as it was money paid to the Crown.

In 2018, the 20 top-earning speed cameras netted $44m in speeding fines. Ngauranga Gorge – then seventh on the list – resulted in 27,665 tickets worth $2,563,470. The top speed camera that year was Great North Rd through Kamo in Northland where 46,917 tickets worth $4,830,450.

New Zealand is reeling from a horror year on the roads in 2022 – the 378 deaths among the worst since 2009. The years of 2017 and 2018 matched 2022 for deaths, the Ministry of Transport figures show.

An OECD report on road safety showed that speed was a contributing factor in 26% of fatal crashes in 2019.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Ngauranga Gorge on State Highway 1 into Wellington tops the rankings for speed camera tickets.

“Inappropriate speed, in particular, is one of the main causes of road crashes,” the report highlighted.

The fixed Ngauranga Gorge speed camera was installed in 1998 and within months police were hailing its success as the five-year average number of crashes dropped from three a month to months with no crashes.

By 2001 it was thought to be the country's busiest speed camera, having snapped 19,739 speeding motorists in a single year.

The camera was upgraded in 2013 meaning it could cover all six lanes – north and southbound – and within months its haul of tickets increased by 46% to up to 1200 photos a week.

There were 25 crashes in the Ngauranga Gorge's downhill lanes during an eight-year period from 1990-97, including two deaths and four serious injury crashes.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The fixed Ngauranga Gorge speed camera was installed in 1998.

It is understood there have been no more deaths from speed-related crashes on the gorge since then.

AA road safety spokesperson Dylan Thomsen said the speed camera played a part in reducing crashes in the gorge, but since it was installed there had also been a median barrier installed and speed limit reduced.

Ngauranga Gorge’s steep grade mixed with the speed limit dropping from 100kph to 80kph were the main reasons for its consistently-high ticket numbers, he said.

“You have to have your foot on the brake when you are going down Ngauranga Gorge to stay within the speed limit.”

But it was also a busy multi-lane highway, which naturally led to more tickets. The past five years saw about one in 300 cars getting a ticket, but this had gone to about one in 250.

While this could be down to more people speeding, Thomsen believed it showed that police were taking a stricter approach to speeding.

AA continued to advocate for signage warning of stationary speed cameras and, while the government had said it would happen in 2019, nothing had happened, he said.

Police were asked for further comment.