Billionaire silent as calls grow to ban rural fireworks after New Year blaze

A fireworks display on a rural property connected to American billionaire Tony Malkin, which resulted in a half-hectare fire.

Queenstown residents are rallying for a change to pyrotechnic rules amid silence from the billionaire behind a New Year display that went wrong.

A massive fireworks display planned for a private party at the rural property of Empire State Realty Trust chief executive and president Tony Malkin attracted fury from neighbours before it even happened.

Many were concerned about the effect it would have on horses and other livestock, but when a fire broke out 10 minutes after the display started, that turned to fear for their properties.

Volunteer firefighters spent the night tackling the fire at the luxury Dalefield estate, between Queenstown and Arrowtown. The blaze came within 15m of a home on the property and eventually burnt about half a hectare of Malkin’s land.

A Range Rover was seen leaving the property as emergency services was leaving the property, but it is unclear who was inside.

Two days after the blaze there has been no apology from Malkin, whose trust owns New York’s Empire State Building.

David Decor Ltd/Stuff Fireworks over the property of US billionaire Tony Malkin on New Year’s Eve.

Neighbour Johnny Quinn, who organised a petition against the fireworks, said he had heard nothing.

“They haven’t said anything to any one of us ... he’s a typical helicopter resident – flies in and flies out,” he said.

Quinn had spent the night in Southland with his family and their four horses and was concerned to learn about the fire as he had a stand of trees nearby.

Neighbour Lisa Tennekon​ said an apology would be “fantastic” but they had heard nothing.

The Malkins should have listened to the community and cancelled the fireworks display, she said.

“It’s just not the Kiwi way.”

GETTY/Stuff Malkin has neither apologised nor spoken to residents following the fire at his Queenstown property.

Malkin’s spokesperson and property manager Donna Stewart-Freemantle issued a short statement after the fire, saying: “We are deeply grateful for the expert work of Fire Emergency New Zealand and the police.”

Approached again on Monday, she said they would not be making any further comment.

Quinn said the community was now preparing to get together with all the parties involved to see if there was a better way for pyrotechnic displays to be undertaken or whether they should be banned in rural areas.

“I’ve been in contact with quite a few people now – including people in Auckland who have been fighting this for years. It’s part of a bigger picture,” Quinn said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff About half a hectare of land was burned on Malkin’s property after the fireworks display went wrong.

There were lots of opinions to consider, he added.

“Some see us as entitled people with horses, and say we should just move them off.

“I love fireworks just like everyone else but if it risks animal welfare, they need to be banned,” he said.

Auckland resident Heather Tonkin has been fighting similar issues for several years and contacted Quinn with a view to joining forces.

She said “explosives” in her neighbourhood affected horses, cattle and a nearby pony club.

“They are not fireworks. These are explosives, and they shouldn’t be happening in the countryside.”

Supplied/Stuff The fire took hold in an area of hillside, leaving volunteer firefighters to tackle it overnight.

She was concerned legislation did not take into account the effects of fireworks on animals and the fact that there was no requirement to provide a point of contact if there were issues after a display.

“This is not an isolated case. We need legislation change.”

Quinn said he was also trying to get answers as to why a certificate of compliance was issued for the display.

“Somebody needs to be accountable in terms of who signs off on this.”

It is understood WorkSafe NZ has oversight of the legislation, but a spokesperson said it did not approve fireworks displays.

“A compliance certifier, independent of WorkSafe, receives applications and certifies them with necessary approvals from Fire and Emergency NZ and the local territorial authority,” he said.

David Decor Ltd/Stuff Fuming residents now want legislation on the use of fireworks changed.

Fenz manager of readiness and recovery Steve Turek said the organisation provided advice on the safety plan for such events.

“In this case, our staff reviewed the safety plan for the event and agreed to it,” he said.

A specialist fire investigator conducted a scene investigation on Sunday and said there would be an examination of what lessons could be learned – including about information provided bot to and by Fenz in response to the application.

Neither Queenstown Lakes District Council nor Worksafe responded to questions.

According to the compliance certificate dated December 14, the commercial pyrotechnic display was operated by Christchurch company Firework Professionals, who Stuff has been unable to reach.

The phones of both company directors went straight to voicemail on Sunday and Monday.