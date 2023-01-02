The man who tried, but could not be Palmerston North mayor, has died

“Team God” candidate for several Palmerston North mayoralty, city and regional council elections Ross Barber has died of a possible heart attack.

Barber has been a recidivist challenger for local body elections since 2013, when he first appeared at a candidate’s meeting in his signature hat.

After casting aspersions on the mental capacity of half the candidates, he was heckled from the audience as “a bumbling fool” and was asked to stand down from the podium.

Barber went on to contest elections and by-elections in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021 and in October 2022, consistently losing his $100 deposit for polling so low.

Barber grew up in Palmerston North, attending primary school, intermediate school, Queen Elizabeth College and Massey University.

He loved music, and often sang in the choir at All Saints’ Church.

For several years he ran the family pig farm in Foxton, was married – later divorced – and had fostered children.

His mental health deteriorated, and although he created some moments of levity through election campaigns, there was a dark side.

In 2014, he was convicted of assaulting a child, the fourth such charge on which he had been found guilty.

His campaign for the regional council in 2018 was fraught because he had been trespassed from the council’s Victoria Ave premises two years earlier for abusing staff.

David Unwin/Stuff Ross Barber was asked to leave the podium at a 2015 Palmerston North mayoral debate.

Also that year court records confirmed his control over property and assets had been removed, a ruling made on account of mental illness, which would have made him unfit to serve as a councillor.

In 2019, Stuff reported court evidence from two mental health experts that Barber was not mentally fit to stand trial on criminal charges including threatening to kill and cultivating cannabis.

Barber complained to the Media Council about the article: Mayoral candidate suffering from clinical psychosis, delusion.

The decision was that “the complainant should be under no illusion that the paper has every right, and indeed duty, to report these matters each and every time he stands.”

David Unwin/Stuff Another year, 2016, another election campaign for Ross Barber.

Barber most recently worked on a farm in Bunnythorpe, on the edge of Palmerston North.

A family spokesperson said he had been found in a parked vehicle on December 29, and although an ambulance was called, he could not be revived.

“He’s left a hole in quite a few people’s hearts.”

Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith was saddened to hear of Barber’s death.

“I’ve known Ross for a decade or so, and we have had some interesting discussions in mayoral debates over the years.

“The Barber family are well known in the Palmerston North and Foxton areas. My condolences to them.”