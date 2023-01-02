Council says to keep conserving water in Riverton

Water use in Riverton has surged putting pressure on resources with the council at one point calling the situation for the seaside town critical.

The Southland District Council on its facebook page on December 31, put out a notice asking residents to conserve water, and if urgent measures were not taken the town was predicted to run out of water at 8pm.

The council said water usage was then sitting at the equivalent of one tanker load of water every eight minutes.

"The hot temperatures and influx of holidaymakers have exacerbated the situation."

READ MORE:

* Riverton drinking water gets bad rap, again

* Dannevirke not out of the deep end yet as council urges locals to keep conserving water

* Hosing ban for parts of Tasman amid 'serious' concern over water



However, the post received a lot of feedback that not enough warning or explanation was being given to residents.

Some people queried how the water levels could have got so low so quickly, others queried if the infrastructure could cope with amount of people who had arrived to enjoy the seaside town, the approved building developments and many queried what the council's plan for the future would be to deal with water as it was becoming an issue each summer.

The council did response to some criticism in the post by saying they had put out notices on social media and other outlets for weeks indicating that water would need to be conserved this summer.

A day later the council posted to say efforts to conserve water were having an impact, but it was still a delicate balance.

Riverton Holiday Park and Camping Ground owner Veronica Wylie put notices in the kitchen and in the bathrooms of the business to let their holidaymakers know to conserve water.

"Everyone has been taking note, and that's been really good," Wylie said.

However, it was concerning that apart from the post they had seen on a community facebook page, the council had not been pro-active in letting business and residents know exactly what the situation was some days later.

As a business it was metered for water use, and she said, if they had no water they would have to close.

"It is concerning that there's been a lack of communication coming out from the council. I think this could have been handled much better," she said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Riverton Holiday Park and Camping Ground owner Veronica Wylie says people have responded well to the notices asking them to conserve water.

The holiday park is at full capacity and summer is its busiest time of the year.

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott said Riverton residents had responded well to the message to conserve water, and it was currently at 68%.

“We didn’t run out of water, and we need to celebrate that,” he said.

However, with the town nearing a critical point so early in the summer holidays, he believed further talks would be needed to discuss how the council would handle the water in the future.

During the rest of the year the water levels were fine, it was just when it came to summer and added pressure came in from more people holidaying in the town, he said.

“More and more people are coming to Riverton, and why wouldn’t you, it’s lovely in summer, but we do need to investigate what we will do long-term to cope with the added pressure,” Scott said.

As for criticism that the council had not communicated enough Scott said the council started indicating very early on that the south was going to experience a long, hot summer.

The council was open to hearing from people on how they would like to be informed, if they didn’t think they were getting enough information, he said.

When the council issued a district-wide sprinkler ban on December 30, and said it was particularly urgent in Riverton.

"Demand in Riverton is high and while the Riverton water treatment plant is currently running at full capacity the reservoir is struggling to recover (currently sitting at 58%)," its post said at the time.

NIWA's prediction for December 2022 to February 2023 was for a dry spell and the risk for dryness and drought was elevated about the western and lower parts of both islands, especially the South Island, inclusive of Otago, Southland, and the West Coast.