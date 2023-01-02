The irresistible rise of inflatable water parks a growing holiday attraction for parents and kids

It may have been a surprisingly cool Monday morning for early January, but that didn’t stop dozens of kids hitting this inflatable water course at Lake Karapiro.

There’s a lot more to managing an inflatable aquatic obstacle course than just making sure the youngsters clambering all over it don’t accidentally knock their heads together.

But for lifeguard Jessica Russell, with that great responsibility comes great enjoyment.

“This is the best summertime job you can imagine,” she grins, between giving instructional briefings, tightening wristbands, issuing lifejackets and – only occasionally, she assures – applying icepacks to the bruises and twisted ankles of children who have taken a tumble on the course anchored just offshore at Lake Karapiro, south of Cambridge.

“Compared to working in retail, it is amazing. I’m loving it.”

Russell, who lives in Ōtorohanga and is about to embark on a primary school-teaching career, says her lifeguard job gives her a good taste of what it is like being responsible for dozens of excitable children.

She is part of the small crew of lifeguards looking after what is proving to be a growing operation for the company known as Waterworld Inflatable Waterpark.

It should be Waterparks – plural. The company owned by Kelvin Travers is operating four different such inflatable archipelagos simultaneously at the lake, Little Bucklands Beach in Auckland, Worser Bay in Wellington, and Te Arai in Northland.

Stuff For lifeguard Jessica Russell, overseeing kids at the waterpark is "the best summertime job you could wish for".

The Karapiro course will be in operation until January 7, when it is packed up and trucked over to Tikitapu (Blue Lake) near Rotorua.

Russell won’t be going with it, but she is not feeling deflated.

“The company always uses locals for staff ... It’s been a great operation to have been part of.”

When Stuff visited the course on Monday morning, the weather had taken a turn from the blistering sunshine and a cool breeze was blowing over the lake. Evidently, that was no deterrent for the crowd of mostly primary school-aged children running all over the inflated rubber like ants.

Tom Lee/Stuff Louise Nelson of Tīrau took her kids Ben, 11, Hadley, 9, and Tom, 7, to the Waterworld Inflatable Waterpark on Lake Karapiro for three days in a row.

“This session is at capacity. That’s 120 people on the course – as much as we can manage.”

In addition to Russell and two other staff members on the shore, there are two lifeguards on the course at all times – as well as the eyeballs of dozens of parents, grandparents and caregivers, who are hawkishly watching the antics of the young ones.

Each “session” on the course lasts an hour and costs $22. Many of the sessions for the attraction’s Karapiro stint – the earliest at 10am and the last at 6pm – are already booked out.

The inflatable course is proving a boon for parents from throughout Waikato who are otherwise facing the lengthy – and increasingly traffic-heavy – trek to either Tauranga or Raglan.

Tom Lee/Stuff Safety is the focus for staff and users of this water course, with participants needing to arrive early so they can be issued with lifejackets and receive an instructional briefing.

Why are such water courses proving so popular? For mums Nicole Archibald of Hamilton and her pal Aimee Lockie of Kihikihi its the opportunity for the youngsters to expend some energy in a generally safe way, coupled with the fact such inflatable courses are becoming better constructed as the years go by.

“We went to one in Fiji recently, but this is way better. It’s twice as big, and just look at how much fun the kids are having,” said Archibald, as she watched her son Flynn, 11, take a dive into the water.

Lockie agreed, but admitted she had no desire to join her lad, Carter, 10, on the course.

Tom Lee/Stuff Youngsters and parents alike have plenty of room to move on the course, even when it is at maximum capacity.

“I think it looks a bit cold to me, and anyway, I’d be a bit worried I’d break a bone.”

Another mum, Louise Nelson of Tīrau, was having a hard time staying away from the course.

It’s the third day in a row we have been at the lake, she says as she shepherds her sons Ben, 11, Hadley, 9 and Tom, 7, from the water.

“It’s really awesome. They were out here a few years ago, in 2019, but the boys were a little too young to take out there.”

And did the siblings have a favourite part of the course? “The blob”, they answered unanimously.

Tom Lee/Stuff There are plenty of rules that must be obeyed, not least of which is a requirement to be able to swim.

The “blob” was an extra bouncy inflatable pouch off to the side of the main course which, when leapt upon, had the effect of bouncing anyone else sitting on it into the air and into the water.

Children aged five and over are allowed onboard, as long as they know how to swim. And unlike most other endeavours in life, a little argy-bargy was encouraged.

“You are allowed to shove each other off,” Russell said. “Obviously, you can only shove people you know. You can’t just go running around shoving complete strangers. But your friends are fair game if you feel the need to push someone off.”

Tom Lee/Stuff People on the course can make up their own fun, although the challenge of clambering all the way around without falling in is a decent test for most.

But it isn’t all fun and games. The course still needs to be carefully maintained. Punctures are few, but any repairs need to be quickly made, and – in this lake at least – weed needs to be cleaned off from around and under the course frequently.

Usually, later in the day the demographic of course users tends to get a little older, and there are more teenagers partaking in the fun. And if there are fewer youngsters to keep an eye on, there is occasionally the chance for mock battles involving some of the lifeguards.