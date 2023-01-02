Costly toilet stop puts brake on New Year fun as car rolls into lagoon

A car rolled into a lagoon in North Canterbury after the driver forgot to put the handbrake on while nipping to the toilet.

New Year got off to a bad start for one motorist after their car ended up in a lagoon during a toilet pit stop.

Police were called to Mata Kopae/St Anne’s lagoon near Cheviot in North Canterbury at 1.50pm on Monday after reports that a car had gone into the water.

The driver parked the car to go to the toilet, not realising they had left the handbrake off, a police spokesperson said. It then rolled into the lagoon.

Do you know more? Email nadine.roberts@stuff.co.nz

READ MORE:

* Put a pause on car washing, Timaru District Council urges

* Call for action from neighbours disgusted with weed-choked lagoon

* Top 10 ways to save water at home, as drought hits Northland and Auckland

* Lagoon a boy racer favourite as car ditched by water's edge



No one was inside the car when it went into the water.

The extent of the damage is unknown.

The lagoon covers 16 hectares and is 1.2m at its deepest point.