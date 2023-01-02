Man killed on road near Rhythm and Vines festival had 'whole life ahead'

Back Ormond Rd, near the Rhythm and Vines festival, where two pedestrians were killed on Saturday. (File photo)

One of two people killed after being hit by a vehicle on the way to the Rhythm and Vines festival in Gisborne over the weekend described as a young man with his “whole life ahead of him”.

The pair were hit by a vehicle on Back Ormond Rd, north of Gisborne, as they headed to the popular festival at 9.15pm on Saturday. One man in his 30s died at the scene and a male in his late-teens died later in hospital.

Several social media posts paid tribute to Jardon Te Hau​, who had just turned 31 days before he died in “a devastating accident involving a vehicle just outside of Gisborne”.

A Givealittle page set up to support his whānau read: “[He] had his whole life ahead of him. Unfortunately, his young family have lost their dad and partner and his family are left dealing with this unexpected and massive loss.”