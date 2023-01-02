Man killed on road near Rhythm and Vines festival had 'whole life ahead'

18:44, Jan 02 2023
Back Ormond Rd, near the Rhythm and Vines festival, where two pedestrians were killed on Saturday. (File photo)
One of two people killed after being hit by a vehicle on the way to the Rhythm and Vines festival in Gisborne over the weekend described as a young man with his “whole life ahead of him”.

The pair were hit by a vehicle on Back Ormond Rd, north of Gisborne, as they headed to the popular festival at 9.15pm on Saturday. One man in his 30s died at the scene and a male in his late-teens died later in hospital.

Several social media posts paid tribute to Jardon Te Hau​, who had just turned 31 days before he died in “a devastating accident involving a vehicle just outside of Gisborne”.

A Givealittle page set up to support his whānau read: “[He] had his whole life ahead of him. Unfortunately, his young family have lost their dad and partner and his family are left dealing with this unexpected and massive loss.”

 