Last minute decision to stay home may have saved family's lives after car ploughs into holiday home

A last minute decision to delay a holiday may have saved the lives of the Donaldson family after a car crashed into their holiday home on New Year's Eve.

The grey Honda sedan hit their home at speed on Jollies Pass Road in Hanmer Springs at 10pm.

Despite the car causing extensive damage to the weatherboard home no-one was seriously injured - something Rachel Donaldson is thankful for.

The house will need extensive repairs, and an engineer's assessment after the force of the crash dislodged it from the foundations.

READ MORE:

* Cause of fire which left Timaru home 'badly damaged' under investigation

* St John rejects claims of being unavailable for Timaru crash call out

* The notes that became Mueller's Nixon tapes



Now none of the doors shut, and the fireplace is wrecked. The basket where their dog normally sleeps has also been mangled. Donaldson said their dog would have been killed if he had been curled up in his usual spot.

The car hit the corner of the house where the lounge was and said they would have likely been in the room at the time if they had travelled up that afternoon as they had previously planned.

Rachel Donaldson/Stuff The impact caused the house to move off its foundations.

However, the family decided to delay their holiday because her husband was fatigued from filling in at work for another employee who had contracted Covid-19.

His tiredness meant they and the couple’s three children were at home in Christchurch when they got the call.

“I couldn’t quite understand it,” Rachel Donaldson told Stuff. “It’s a straight road.”

Rachel Donaldson/Stuff The back of the car didn't sustain any damage.

Donaldson believes the fact that no-one sustained major injuries is a silver lining, but she is weary at the process to fix the house as she has been advised that the owner of the car doesn’t have insurance.

Describing the car as a “new motor vehicle garden feature that we are the very reluctant guardians of”, Donaldson is now concerned the driver may try to retrieve the car before the engineer’s assessment.

“It’s in an extremely precarious position and awaiting assessment before removal can be attempted.”

A police spokesperson confirmed a vehicle collided with an unoccupied house on Jollies Pass Road, at about 10pm on 31 December.

The spokesperson said the two occupants of the vehicle had minor injuries and police enquiries into the incident were ongoing.