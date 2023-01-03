New Year's Eve fireworks cause death of 'darling companion' pet dog: owner calls for ban

Lilly died on New Year’s Eve because she ran from fireworks.

Within 15 minutes of hearing fireworks, Lilly was lying dead in the middle of the road.

The seven-year-old dog had been cowering on her owner Faye Chappell’s lap as a private fireworks show got underway not far from her home at 10.30pm on New Year’s Eve at Snells Beach north of Auckland.

Shaking and panting, Lilly also smelt of vomit as her fear increased, so Chappell continued to hold the terrified dog to reassure her.

But then Lilly jumped off her lap, and although Chappell’s property was completely fenced in, she had forgotten to latch the cat door.

Certain that her “everything” hadn’t left the property due to the height of the fences, Chappell and her family searched the house frantically.

They looked under beds, and checked everywhere Lilly might have hidden, including typical walking trails near the beach.

However, unbeknown to Chappell, Lilly had already perished.

Supplied/Stuff Lilly, right, was an affectionate dog.

The sound of the fireworks had forced her to run in the opposite direction to the noise, up a busy road.

After a sleepless night, Chappel found out that Lilly had been discovered that morning on the side of the road, but with no marks on her.

Later, she would be told by a man that he had found Lilly 15 minutes after her escape lying dead in the middle of the road. Her body was then moved to the side of the road.

“She went everywhere with me,” a distraught Chappell said. “She was my darling companion. We would go everywhere together.”

Supplied/Stuff Lilly loved the beach.

The tragedy has devastated Chappell and her daughter Brenda Webb, who both want to see private firework sales banned.

“It would be nice to know her death wasn’t in vain,” Chappell said.

Instead of celebrating the New Year, Chappell has had to bury Lilly on her property – a process that has further traumatised her.

She’s lost without her companion who loved walks and cuddles.

Chappell’s daughter believes enough is enough, after seeing the heartache her mother is going through.

“Sadly, there are more and more negative impacts [of fireworks], and they far outstrip any kind of celebration had by them.”

LISA BURD/STUFF Darryn Moeller is calling for changes around Guy Fawkes after she had to put her horse down due to injuries from the stress of fireworks.

Webb said it wasn’t just pets that were being traumatised by fireworks, but children as well.

She also pointed to the number of fires caused by pyrotechnics including the Queenstown fire on News Year Eve.

“I know many will say people should lock their pets away at these times, but sometimes all the care in the world can't stop a frightened pet trying to escape the danger. If fireworks can't be banned then perhaps we should lobby for a community ban,” Webb said.

“Unless you have experienced a pet who suffers this level of anxiety you won't truly understand.”

Supplied/Stuff Lilly, front, was always active.

The pair is urging the public to sign up to Ban the Boom NZ Facebook page in an effort to force the Government to make a change.

“We will be having the same conversation every year,” Webb says, “unless we look to change.”