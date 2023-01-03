Rhythm and Vines festival-goers 'on the road' when struck and killed by car

Jardon Te Hau, 31, died after being hit by a vehicle while on his way to Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne on New Year's Eve.

The family of a father-of-four killed on his way to the Rhythm and Vines New Year's festival have talked of their loss.

Jardon Te Hau​, 31, of Gisborne and a teenage relative were hit by a vehicle at 9.15pm on New Year's Eve on Back Ormond Rd.

Te Hau died at the scene while his companion died later in hospital. Police say they were walking on the road when the incident happened.

His family, which confirmed the pair were on their way to Rhythm and Vines, on Tuesday released a statement about Te Hau, who lived life “to the fullest”.

READ MORE:

* Man killed on road near Rhythm and Vines festival had 'whole life ahead'

* Teen and man in his 30s killed on road near Rhythm and Vines

* Covid-19: Rhythm and Vines festival postponed until Easter 2022



“He was a colourful character with the biggest heart, he would do anything for anyone that needed.

“He was the best dad to his four babies.

STUFF More than 20,000 people attended the Rhythm and Vines festival in 2018 (Video first published December 2018).

“He was a gentle soul who will be dearly missed by his parents, siblings, partner and babies.”

A Givealittle page had been set up to help the family and with costs associated with his funeral.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward after initial enquiries determine the two men had exited a vehicle they had been travelling in shortly before the incident occurred, and were on the road when they were struck by another vehicle.

“The driver of the other vehicle stopped immediately and they are understandably extremely distressed by what has occurred,” a police spokesperson said.

Police continued to provide support to the driver and the families of the men who died, they said.

“We are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of the crash. Anyone who might have witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken with us is asked to come forward.”

Rhythm and Vines spokesperson Chris Henry via email earlier said festival organisers were “working with authorities to understand the full situation” and there would be no further comment made about the situation.

Gisborne District Council earlier notified of road closures for the event.

Glenelg, Kawatiri, and Harper roads were closed to all traffic except residents from 5pm on December 29 to 5pm on New Year's Day.

However, Back Ormond Rd only had to close, from King Rd to State Highway 2, from 7am to 1pm on New Year's Day. This was to allow the safe departure of festival-goers.

The New Year’s festival went into the weekend on a controversial note with the inclusion of Dizzee Rascal, who was recently given a 12-month restraining order for assaulting his ex-partner, as the headline act.

Sponsor Vodafone said it would be removing all its branding from the stage during his performance and a performer said artists were not informed of Dizzee’s attendance in advance.

Information can be shared with police by calling 105 and quoting file number 230101/1336.