Tomato crop destroyed after plant disease detected

A disease affecting tomato plants has led to the destruction of a crop in the Tasman district.

Biosecurity officials are monitoring for any further signs of a plant disease found in a commercial crop in the top of the South Island, which can damage tomatoes and potatoes.

The Ministry of Primary Industries said the virus, potato spindle tuber viroid (PTSVd), was detected on tomato plants in glasshouses near Nelson before Christmas. The crop was destroyed.

Biosecurity New Zealand director of readiness and response John Walsh confirmed testing in mid-November identified a mild form of PTSVd on the plants at a commercial operation in Tasman district.

Plants from three glasshouses were removed and buried, he said.

PTSVd can cause severe yield losses in some varieties of potato and tomato.

It infects a wide range of other plants including capsicums, dahlias and chrysanthemums, but is not a concern for human or animal health.

The virus has been found in New Zealand on two previous occasions and eradicated, Walsh said.

“The virus has not been detected anywhere else, but alongside our sector partners we will continue to closely monitor for any signs of it.”

The infected glasshouses in Tasman district operated under strict protocols while the plants were destroyed, with controls on the movement of any risk items, including plants, equipment and greenhouse waste, he said.

The glasshouses had been disinfected and were now being replanted.

The grower understood to have had the infected crop did not respond to requests for comment.

PSTVd has been detected in many different parts of the world, including Europe, Central and South America, and Africa.

Biosecurity New Zealand was investigating how the virus arrived New Zealand, including tracing seeds and rootstock of the infected crop.

“Biosecurity New Zealand would like to thank our sector partners and the grower for their actions in identifying and helping to remove the plants concerned, thereby removing the risk,” Walsh said.

Symptoms of PTSVd

Symptoms of infection could vary, with some infected plants showing no signs of disease but having a lower- than-normal yield.

In more severe strains, signs included stunted spindly plants, fruit not ripening, spots or streaks of dead tissue on fruit, yellow, purple or grey leaves which could roll or die.

In potatoes, symptoms worsened with each generation and the potatoes are spindly with pointed ends with growth cracks.

In tomatoes, fruit might be small, have dead spots and streaks, and not ripen normally.