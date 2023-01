Police are investigating after a body was found at a small settlement north of Christchurch.

A body has been found in North Canterbury in unexplained circumstances.

A police spokesperson said the body was located at 10am on Tuesday in Dalbeg Rd near Balcairn, a small settlement 37km north of Christchurch.

The cause of death is yet to be determined, the spokesperson said, and it was being treated as unexplained.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz