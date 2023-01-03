Police investigate after body found on remote North Canterbury farm

A police car blocks off Dalbeg Rd near Amberley following the discovery of a body on farmland.

A body has been found on a farming property in rural North Canterbury.

A police spokesperson said the body was located at 10am on Tuesday near Amberley, north of Christchurch.

The cause of death is yet to be determined, the spokesperson said, and it was being treated as unexplained.

The body was discovered on a remote farm in Dalbeg Rd, and appeared to have been beside a hedge line, with cows on the other side.

It is unclear whether the dead person is male or female.

One neighbour said she saw children biking up Dalbeg Rd earlier on Tuesday morning, and not long after she saw police cars go up the road.

Another neighbour said they hadn’t heard anything but had seen the police heading up and down the road all day.

A farmer who has land in the same area as where the body was found declined to comment.

The area is remote on a single-lane gravel road, and is in hilly farming countryside. A gate was open onto long grass facing the gravel road.

There are no houses near where the body was found.

Police at the scene on Tuesday afternoon would not confirm the cause of death but said an undertaker was there to remove the body.

At least two police cars and a police van were present, while a cordon was set up further down the road.

Officers appeared to be settling in, with a portable toilet brought to the scene.

Inquiries are ongoing.