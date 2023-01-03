Police remain at remote North Canterbury farm after discovery of body

Police appeared to be settling in for the night as they investigate following the discovery of a body on farmland in North Canterbury.

Police will spend a second day investigating after the discovery of a body on a remote farm in North Canterbury.

The body was discovered on a property inland from Amberley at 10am on Tuesday.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz

The person was found near a gateway on Dalbeg Rd, a rural no-exit road, and appeared to have been behind long grass beside a hedge line, with cows on the other side.

READ MORE:

* Motorcyclist seriously injured in rural North Canterbury crash

* More human remains wash up along the Canterbury coastline

* Man dies after getting into difficulty in sea off North Canterbury coast



The cause of death is yet to be determined, a police spokesperson said, and it was being treated as unexplained.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The body was found on a farm in Dalbeg Rd near Amberley.

It is unclear whether the dead person is male or female.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves, who is leading the investigation, said police would likely release more information later on Wednesday.

One neighbour said she saw children biking up Dalbeg Rd earlier on Tuesday morning, and not long after she saw police cars go up the road.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A police car blocks off Dalbeg Rd near Amberley following the discovery of a body on farmland.

Another neighbour said they hadn’t heard anything but had seen the police heading up and down the road all day.

A farmer who has land in the same area as where the body was found declined to comment.

The area is a remote, single-lane gravel road, in hilly farming countryside. A gate was open onto long grass facing the gravel road.

There are no houses near where the body was found.

Nadine Roberts/Stuff Officers spent much of the day at the scene after a body was discovered on Tuesday morning.

Police at the scene on Tuesday afternoon would not confirm the cause of death but said an undertaker was there to remove the body.

At least two police cars and a police van were present, while a cordon was set up further down the road.

Officers appeared to be settling in for the evening, with a portable toilet brought to the scene.

Inquiries are ongoing.