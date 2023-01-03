Bedside vigil for ten-year-old girl who suffered life-threatening haemorrhage

In an Auckland hospital ward, a mother wills her ten-year-old daughter to live.

As whānau gather, Kora Tuliau Hilton is taken to surgery again after a vital tube that drained blood and fluid got infected.

It’s another setback after Kora suffered a life-threatening brain haemorrhage on December 17 while staying with her Nana in Dunedin.

Born in Christchurch, Kora now lives in Melbourne but had come back to New Zealand in September with her Mum, Ashley, and her siblings for an extended visit.

Still in shock, Christchurch Aunty Siné Davies recalls how vivacious and energetic Kora was the day before she suffered the haemorrhage.

The smiling girl had cheerfully farewelled her Mum, who had to fly back to Melbourne for her job.

There was no hint of anything amiss – until the next morning when she complained of having a severe headache. She was struggling to talk or move and seemed sleepy and dazed.

Soon after, Kora vomited and collapsed and had two seizures. She then became unconscious on the journey from the ambulance to hospital.

An MRI revealed Kora was in critical condition having suffered a significant bleed on her brain.

Sine Davies/Supplied Kora Tuliau Hilton is still in critical condition – two weeks after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The scan showed small clusters of abnormal blood vessels – which had developed over her lifetime – had burst.

Immediate emergency surgery at Dunedin Hospital was required to drain excess fluid and blood from her brain.

Once stabilised, Kora was flown to Auckland Starship Hospital where she was placed on critical life support.

The news was devastating for her Mum who had to fly from Melbourne to be by her daughter’s bedside.

She has been unable to do anything but wait as doctors continue to fight to stop the bleeding over two weeks later – and pray her daughter doesn’t have a stroke.

Sine Davies/Supplied A smart sporty 10-year-old Kora Tuliau Hilton was enjoying spending time with her Nana when she suffered a life-threatening brain haemorrhage.

Two drains have been inserted in Kora’s brain, but the plucky girl needed another surgery on Tuesday afternoon to replace an infected drain.

Davies said they were hopeful she would improve, although they know it will be an incredibly difficult road to recovery.

Despite the seriousness of her condition, Kora has been able to recognise her whānau and has managed to say a few words.

However, her memory has been affected according to Davies, who said Kora did not remember her 10th birthday.

Sine Davies/Supplied Kora Tuliau Hilton’s whānau have remained at her bedside. Here she is with (from right) Uncle Nikolau, Tinā Fili, sister Keanu, Auntie Sofia, sister Kaea, Mother Ashley, and Brother Marley. (Kora is second from the right)

Now Davies and her partner are caring for Kora’s siblings as her Mum, Nana and Tīpuna remain steadfast by her bedside physically and spiritually.

“It’s really hard. I’m just trying to keep their minds off it.”

A friend of the family has set up a Givealittle page to help with the financial burden the whānau are suffering while Kora’s fight goes on.

Any donations will be used for living costs in Auckland, flights and bills Kora’s Mum still has to pay, despite not working.