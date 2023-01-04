Police to remain at rural property where body was found for much of the day

A police car blocks off Dalbeg Rd, near Amberley, on Wednesday. A police spokesperson said a body was found on a rural property at 10am the day before.

Police are expected to remain at a remote property in North Canterbury for much of the day as they continue to investigate after the discovery of a body.

The body was discovered inland from Amberley at 10am on Tuesday, near a gateway on a rural property on Dalbeg Rd, a no-exit road.

A police spokesperson said on Tuesday the cause of death was yet to be determined and was being treated as unexplained. Police have not confirmed whether the body was that of a male or female.

Do you know more? Email reporters@stuff.co.nz.

Officers were back at the scene on Wednesday morning, a remote, single-lane gravel road in hilly farming countryside.

READ MORE:

* Police remain at remote North Canterbury farm after discovery of body

* Unexplained death: Man's body found in Hawke's Bay stream, police investigating

* Death at reserve in Wellington remains unexplained



The nearest houses to where the body was found are about 1km away, further down the road.

The person appeared to have been found behind long grass beside a hedge line, with cows on the other side.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The body appeared to have been found behind long grass, near a hedge line.

One neighbour said she saw children bike up the road earlier on Tuesday morning, with police arriving not long after.

A farmer who owned land in the same area as where the body was found declined to comment.

Inquiries are ongoing.