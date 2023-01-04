Minister: No plans to Covid test Chinese arrivals due to 'minimal public health risk'

New Zealand won’t impose mandatory testing on Chinese arrivals despite a large Covid-19 outbreak there, the Government says.

There have been growing global concerns regarding China’s large Covid-19 outbreak, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has concerns about lack of reliable data on case numbers in China.

In an update to media on Wednesday, Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said following a public health assessment, there was minimal public health risk to New Zealand.

“... Officials have done a public health risk assessment including working through scenarios of potential case numbers among travellers from China. This confirmed these visitors won’t contribute significantly to our Covid case numbers meaning entry restrictions aren’t required or justified,” she said.

“There is minimal public health risk to New Zealand. We know that BF7 is the prevalent variant in China and that it hasn’t caused significant outbreaks in other countries that, like New Zealand, have already been exposed to the BA5 variant. So public health measures are not required to protect New Zealanders,” she said.

Verrall said the government had not been advised of any cases of the new XBB 1.5 variant in New Zealand and was continuing to monitor for this variant.

She added that the Government’s decision was likely to be reviewed in a month pending further testing information with a hope it could move to reduced requirements if possible.

Verrall said that New Zealand did share WHO’s concerns about lack of information sharing, and will be asking travellers arriving from China to help with information gathering.

“In coming weeks we will temporarily be emailing a random sample of people recently arrived from China to ask them to undertake a RAT test and share that information with health authorities. It’s entirely voluntary and we have had high uptake from international visitors when we used this method before,” she said.

“It is important to note that new Covid variants can arise from across the world, not just China, which is why we’re reminding arrivals from all countries to take the free RATs at the airport and test if they develop symptoms once in New Zealand.

“In coming weeks, ESR scientists will also pilot testing of waste water from international flights and assess the feasibility of this method replacing the targeted and temporary voluntary testing that we’ve announced today for travellers from China.

“To conclude, being up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccination – including with your booster vaccination, continues to be your best protection against hospitalisation and severe disease. The current vaccines remain effective at reducing risk of severe disease if you are infected with any of the variants currently circulating.

“New Zealand continues to welcome visitors and tourists, and we ask that everyone follows the current public health measures which include staying home if you are unwell and isolating if you test positive for Covid-19,” Verrall said.

The Government reiterated its advice to all international travellers to do a Covid test if they become symptomatic after arrival, and was stepping up awareness of free RATs available at airports.

Speaking to Stuff, Otago University Professor Kurt Krause was "surprised" that the Government was confident there was no public health risk because there had been scarce information about the outbreak in China.

"Accounts vary as to how large the outbreak and what the genotype of Covid is behind this outbreak," he said. "We have some information, but we have incomplete information.

"It would be very reasonable to test travellers coming from China before they arrived to make sure they don't have Covid."

The New Zealand government spent two days trying to decide what to do as China borders open this month despite a reported huge outbreak of the virus there. The full scale to the Chinese outbreak is hard to guess as China stopped reporting its Covid numbers.

Numerous other countries have already imposed testing measures for people coming from China and China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday warned of repercussions.

“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” he said.

“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity," she said.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health last week said it was unlikely New Zealand would impose restrictions on Chinese visitors as it was unlikely that it would worsen New Zealand’s situation. It was a call initially backed by experts, who later suggested more caution could be advisable.

Australia and Canada this week joined a growing list of countries requiring travellers from China to take a Covid-19 test prior to boarding their flight.

Other countries including the US, Britain, India, Japan and several European nations have announced tougher Covid-19 measures on Chinese travellers amid concerns over a lack of data on infections in China and fears of the possibility that new variants may spread.