Lake Alice water tower suggested as a memorial to honour abuse victims

The water tower stands sentinel across the road from the notorious Lake Alice hospital where abuse in state care occurred.

Owners of the Lake Alice water tower that stands as a beacon near the psychiatric hospital where abuse and torture occurred have pushed pause on plans to sell the landmark building.

Whanganui couple Scott Phillips and Trudy Reeves had listed the building they have owned for five years for sale by tender with a closing date of January 25.

They have put the sale on hold pending discussions about whether it might be bought by the Government as a memorial to the victims.

Phillips said the report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit detailing abuse in care came out just days after the property was listed.

He was aware that its findings raised issues about redress and compensation for survivors that could include the creation or preservation of a memorial.

Phillips said he had tried to contact the commission before listing the tower to see if there might be recommendations made about its future, but there was nothing definite.

Just days before Christmas, he had contact from a staff member for the committee considering issues of redress that prompted putting the sale on hold.

There was nothing certain, but Phillips said they wanted to allow time to have more detailed discussions when Government agencies got back to work after the break.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The planned sale of the Lake Alice water tower has been put on hold.

He said the timing was not ideal financially, as the couple had set aside plans to convert it into a home and planned to use the proceeds from its sale on another project instead.

The property was listed with a rateable value of $150,000.

Phillips understood the process could take months. They would be patient if there was genuine interest from the Government to purchase it, but would re-list if the reception was negative.

He said his preference would be to hear from survivors of abuse that took place at Lake Alice about whether they wanted to see the tower preserved as a reminder, or not.

He had spoken with one survivor who had indicated they would have bought it themselves if they had received financial compensation from the Government already.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Lake Alice water tower owners Scott Phillips and Trudy Reeves have put plans to sell on hold in case it is wanted as a memorial.

But he understood there could be others who saw the tower as a reminder they did not want, and at least one person had suggested to him it should be bulldozed.

Phillips thought there was no chance of anyone wanting to pay to demolish it, and was confident there were interested buyers who would preserve it and use it if the Government did not.

“We don’t want to tell people what’s appropriate. If survivors don’t want it, the Government should not force it on them.”

Phillips said despite its history and prominence, the 1946 tower did not have any heritage protection.