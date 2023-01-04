Southland's road toll more than doubles in 2022

Southland’s 2022 road toll was blown out by the tragic deaths of four teenagers in one crash in Invercargill in April.

Road deaths increased in New Zealand, including Southland, in 2022 and a road safety campaigner is encouraging parents to ensure their teenage children are driving cars with high safety ratings.

Southland’s provisional road toll in 2022 was 14 – the highest in any of the past five years, according to Ministry of Transport data.

The 2022 death rate was more than double the 2021 figure of six, while the number of deaths in the three previous years was 13, eight and 12.

Caroline Perry, director of road safety charity Brake, said Covid-19 had restricted travel somewhat in the past couple of years, but overall trends showed the road toll had plateaued.

“It’s heartbreaking so many families are dealing with the devastating effects of crashes ... a lot of work needs to be done to bring down the number of deaths and serious injuries,” she said.

The data also shows a provisional road toll nationwide of 377 for 2022 – higher than the annual toll for the previous three years, and for most years since 2008.

READ MORE:

* Police set to increase breath-testing now Covid-19 restrictions are gone

* Holiday road toll surges to 14 after deadly New Year's Eve

* Behavioural and infrastructural changes needed to reduce road toll, says victim's brother



Perry said improvements needed to be made to roads and roadsides, vehicle safety needed to be continually improved, while driver education and behaviour were also work-ons, she said.

In relation to young drivers, she encouraged parents to ensure their teenage children were in vehicles with high safety ratings, as they helped protect them in crashes.

She would like to see more youngsters get professional training ahead of getting their driver licences, given their brains didn’t fully develop until age 25.

“Things around risk awareness, hazard perception ... are key knowledge areas before getting behind the wheel of a car.”

If the Government target of a 40% reduction in road deaths by 2030 was to be reached, work needed to speed up on road improvements, such as installing median barriers, and implementing safer speed limits on certain roads, Perry said.

Southland’s 2022 road toll was blown out by the tragic deaths of four teenagers in one crash in April, when the Ford Ranger they were in collided with a concrete truck on Queens Drive in Invercargill.

Indaka Rouse, 16; Konnor Steele, 16; Kyah Kennedy, 16, all from Bluff; and Omaruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai, 17, from Invercargill, were killed in the crash.