Cheap as chips? Meet the Fish and Chip owner keeping costs low by working longer nights

The owner of one of the cheapest chip shops in Christchurch says cost and supply is hitting the industry hard, but “we will survive.”

Fish and Chips is struggling to maintain its spot as the most affordable takeaway on the market, but Terry Chen​, owner of Nottingham Fish Supply, does what he can to keep costs down.

According to Stats NZ data, one fish and scoop of chips cost around $8.07 in January last year. In January 2021 it was $7.44. At Chen’s store on Monday, it was $6.40.

While that meant working till midnight most days, peeling potatoes and hand-cutting chips with his partner Aliar Pang​, the duo say it’s worth it to give back to the community that had supported them through Covid-19.

“We can probably only do this for another three or five years... we work too much, and my kids are getting older,” Chen said.

“I love fish and chips, it’s so easy, and you have regular customers.... you can survive, but you can’t be lazy.”

He said he’d peeled and cut so many potatoes that it’d begun irritating his skin, “I’m allergic to potato now.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Fish and Chip shop owner Terry Chen and partner Aliar Pang often work until midnight to keep costs low for customers.

Comparing receipts from 2022 to now, he said vegetable oil had tripled in cost, while items like flour and wrapping paper had increased by $10 – excluding GST – per unit.

Chen had to be creative to keep costs low. He said one of his most successful methods was no longer buying pre-cut chips, which he said had gone from around $42 to $58 per unit, depending on supplier.

They also made meat patties from scratch, but he argued it tasted better homemade, anyway.

At $3.20 a scoop, their chips were $0.80 cheaper than the average chip shop in Christchurch. Chen was aware, but didn’t want to alienate the neighbourhood, saying “we know people can’t afford it.”

Pang said the $20 family deal, which was initially introduced in the peak of Covid-19, stayed on the menu because it had become so popular.

“We know we will need to increase our prices in April when minimum wage goes up, so we don’t like to increase prices multiple times a year.

“The locals support local businesses so much... we try our best to help back,” she said.

Keeping them happy also meant keeping their menu creative, despite some of the favourites becoming more expensive.

One of their proudest experiments was deep fried custard square, which they said attracted customers from the other side of the city.

Their menu had become increasingly limited by supply issues. They said tinned pineapple and bottles of catering-sized sauce were becoming scarcer, and something they had to buy in bulk when they knew it was in stock.

Their bread supplier now required people to order twice as much to qualify for free deliveries. Even their fish supplier – a member of Chen’s family – had limited customers to one carton per order.

The produce used was local when they could get it, and they had taken to deep-frying seasonal vegetables like asparagus, so customers would always have cheaper options.

Despite needing to work harder to make ends meet, Chen had a dream which kept him motivated.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Chen had worked in the industry for decades, and hoped to win a Fish and Chip competition before he closed his doors.

The family chip shop he worked at and later owned in Ashburton – Creek Road Food Bar – was a finalist in a 2008 competition to find the best Fish and Chip shop in the country.

He’d been chasing a nomination and win ever since, focusing on keeping his standards high and customers happy, even if it hit their bottom line.

In November, Stats NZ reported a 14-year high of food prices. The average was 10.1%.

For the year ending November 2022, the cost of fish and other seafood increased by 11.3%. For oil and fats, it was a rise of 4.1%, and for vegetables it was 20.7%.