Southland's long daylight, how good?

Long evenings have allowed plenty of time for play on Oreti Beach, Invercargill, during the summer months.

A raft of heavy rain warnings are sweeping the North Island ... and Southland continues to bask in the sunshine.

Not only has Southland enjoyed less rainfall than many other areas, it’s also well below its own average for the summer.

MetService lead meteorologist David Miller said there had been just 36mm of rain in Invercargill between December 1 and January 8 – compared to an average December rainfall of 93mm in the city.

Auckland by comparison had 154mm of rain from December 1 to January 8; Wellington 136mm and Christchurch 81mm.

The type of weather events which normally bring rain to Southland, southerly changes, fronts from the west and afternoon showers, have been uncommon so far this summer, resulting in way below average rain, MetService broadcast meteorologist Angus Hines said.

READ MORE:

* Niwa forecasters find the start of summer by calculating the 90 warmest days in each 12-month period

* Stewart Island v Cape Reinga - who really had the shortest day?

* Daylight saving (it's not savings) time: Why clocks are changed twice a year



Adding to less rain, Southland enjoys more daylight hours than the rest of the country in the summer months, by virtue of its location.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said on December 21 [the longest day] Invercargill had 15 hours 46 minutes of daylight time, a full 70 minutes more than Auckland’s 14 hours 36 minutes.

“In summer, as we travel from the equator southwards, the daylight hours increase the further south you get.”

In the winter the effect is reversed, so on June 21 [the shortest day] Invercargill had just 8 hours 33 minutes of daylight time – 63 minutes less than Auckland’s 9 hours 36 mins.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Chris Cubitt with his daughters Lacey, 5, and Summer, 7, right, all of Invercargill, enjoying a morning in the sun at Oreti Beach.

Southland’s long summer days have impressed Irish tourist Elizabeth Hegarty during her visit to relatives this summer.

“The sunshine isn’t everything to me. I like the light, I like the length of the days here. The dawn, the sunset, the red skies. And the longer days allow me to see more [of the region] and the brightness helps with mental health and wellbeing.”

Invercargill man Chris Cubitt, at Oreti Beach with daughters Lacey, 5, and Summer, 7, on Monday morning, said the summer had been brilliant.

“We’ve had a couple of days where it’s almost been too hot because we aren’t used to it.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Horse play has been a hit on Oreti Beach, Invercargill, this summer.

He took his girls and his dog to the beach in the morning, before the sun got too hot.

“When it’s a day like this, with no wind, you have to be out here,” he said.

He was also making the most of the long daylight, taking his dog for walks after 9pm.

The long days were also handy to get jobs done on the farm.

Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon said he had made a lot of hay while the weather had been good and the days long, often staying on the tractor until sunset [about 9.40pm] or longer.

For the dairy farmers in the region, who rose at sparrows fart, the extra daylight hours gave them extra leisure time at day’s end, he added.

FACTBOX

Friday, January 6, 2023.

- Invercargill sunrise 6.02am and sunset 9.42pm.

- Auckland sunrise 6.08 am sunset 8.45 pm

- Christchurch sunrise 5.56 am sunset 9.15 pm

Source: MetService