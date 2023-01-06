Dismissed youth worker wins 'record' settlement of $100k, but should have been better supported, union says

A look inside the Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo youth justice residence in Rolleston, Christchurch. (Video first published June 2020)

A youth worker who was wrongly dismissed from a Christchurch detention centre and will receive a “record” financial settlement should have been better supported by Oranga Tamariki, says the union that helped him win his appeal.

Stephen Baillie was fired from Rolleston’s Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo Youth Justice Residence in September 2021 after it was alleged he behaved aggressively towards a resident, including raising a fist and unnecessarily restraining the young person.

His claim for unfair dismissal was rejected at an Employment Relations Authority (ERA) hearing in May , which concluded he was “justifiably dismissed”.

However, he successfully appealed the decision at the Employment Court on December 16. He will now be reinstated and receive financial remedies in excess of $100,000.

In upholding Baillie’s claim, judge Kerry Smith said there was no justification for the dismissal.

Baillie declined to discuss the case. But Janice Gemmell, secretary and lead organiser at the National Union of Public Employees (NUPE) that supported Baillie to take his claim to the Employment Court, said the matter had come at “significant personal cost to Steve and his family”.

“This was an important case to win,” she said.

“Staff working with these complex, unpredictable young people need to know they will be supported by their employer in their work.

“Steve did nothing wrong and the judge was very clear about this. If he was dismissed, and it was upheld, this would have set a precedent, that you can be dismissed for doing nothing wrong.”

During the incident on April 3, 2021, Baillie was kicked by the young person. He responded by adopting a sideways stance, clenching his right hand into a fist and pulling back his arm.

The young person – identified as YP – was then restrained by Baillie and two other staff members and placed in a secure unit. The young person made a formal complaint the following day.

Oranga Tamariki decided to investigate six allegations about Baillie’s conduct because it was dissatisfied with what happened before he was kicked.

Four of the allegations “were substantiated” and Oranga Tamariki concluded they amounted to serious misconduct and Baillie was summarily dismissed.

Evidence in support of his dismissal included a still taken from CCTV footage, which showed him forming a fist in front of the young person.

Alden Williams/Stuff Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo, near Rolleston, is the only Oranga Tamariki youth justice residence in the South Island.

Gemmell said such evidence “can heavily influence a view without context”.

“This needs to stop and all aspects of what was happening needs to be taken in consideration because understanding the context is critical.

“A formed fist after a kick ... can become a permanent fixture in our minds when it is a stilled image.”

Baillie formed his fist for “one second”, it “was immediately unclenched” and “there was no use of the fist at all”, she said.

“No consideration was given to the fact that Steve knew that the young person may self-harm and that Steve had just been kicked.”

Oranga Tamariki’s handling of the situation after the incident should also have been better, said Gemmell.

“Steve should have been offered supervision, a debrief, additional support and coaching at the time.”

Baillie will return to work in the “coming weeks”, said Gemmell. The financial settlement “is made up mainly of the back pay owed to him for wages he would have received had he been working”.

“This has been a two-year process and its has taken its toll personally for Steve and his family and any settlement is well deserved.

“NUPE believes Oranga Tamariki must ensure the safety and wellbeing of their staff. This means safety for staff who are working with young people who have unpredictable behaviour and present such a high risk.”

Oranga Tamariki is “considering the decision but won’t comment during the appeal period”, said a spokesperson.