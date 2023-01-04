Rescue cat dies days after surgery uncovered long-lost penis

Lisa McLea found Paul as a kitten after he was left malnourished on the side of the road.

A rescue cat whose penis was discovered during an operation on his bladder has died in his owner’s arms.

Paul came to Stuff’s attention after his owner, Lisa McLea appealed for donations to help him get a penis.

She subsequently received the $25,000 she was asking for, but it was not enough to save Paul who deteriorated after two surgeries.

McLea adopted Paul after she found him on the side of the road in Northland when she was jogging.

Lisa McLea/Supplied Paul was Lisa McLea’s best friend.

She had seen a social media post from a person who had seen a kitten being flung from a car travelling 100kmh on the same road – and realised it was the same cat.

After an hour of coaxing she enticed the terrified kitten onto her lap.

The cat, who she subsequently named Paul, was malnourished and had been abused. His tail had been cut off, his head was covered in cuts and his fur was infested with fleas

McLea knew she had to take him home and patch him up.

Lisa McLea/Supplied When Lisa McLea rescued Paul, he was damaged and had been abused.

But by the time he was 4, Paul began to suffer urinary issues with blockages in his urinary tract, resulting in regular irritation and pain.

Vets soon discovered he had no penis and believed it could partly explain his medical issues.

On December 22, a urine blockage meant Paul, then about 7 years old, needed an operation to insert a catheter to prevent his bladder becoming fully blocked because of his strange anatomy.

Paul was transferred from his local vet to the Animal Referral Centre in Albany, where specialist vet surgeon Magen Shaughnessy operated.

It was then that surgeon’s discovered a Christmas surprise. Tucked deep inside his body amongst excess skin was Paul’s long-lost penis.

Lisa McLea/supplied Paul was an affectionate loving cat.

A subsequent operation restored his genitalia to a neutered state, but left McLea with a bill of up to $10,000 for the two operations.

After complications, she was told he required another $6000 operation to widen his urethra, so he could urinate properly.

The bill increased when Paul’s kidneys didn’t respond to the treatment, and it became clear his life was in the balance.

Paul died in McLea’s arms on January 2.

McLea, who didn’t have pet insurance, due to struggling to find the funds to pay the monthly premium initially, said she realised some people would question why she would spend “an insane amount of money” on a cat.

Lisa McLea/Supplied Paul liked to cause mischief around the house.

But as her only companion, Paul’s lap cuddles and his cheeky disposition meant he was an integral part of her life.

His death was devastating, she said.

“I don't even know what to say. I love him so much. This is so unfair.”

McLea is thankful so many Kiwis tried to help her cat.

“I’m genuinely astonished at the support and donations that have come through…There are so many good people in the world.”