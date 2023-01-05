Heavy rain warning extended across the top of the South

The MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for the Nelson region and Marlborough Sounds, adding to one already in place for Golden Bay until noon on Friday. (file photo)

A heavy rain warning is in place across the top of the South Island, with the MetService extending the alert to the Nelson region and Marlborough Sounds.

The forecaster upgraded its level of alert on Thursday morning from a watch to an orange warning for the Richmond and Bryant ranges, including the Rai Valley and the Marlborough Sounds, through to noon on Friday.

An orange warning remained in place in Golden Bay until noon on Friday,

The rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, with surface flooding and slips also possible, MetService said.

Between 120mm to 150 mm of rain was forecast in the Nelson ranges and Marlborough Sounds, with peak rates of 10mm to 20mm/h expected.

A further 150mm to 220 mm was expected in Tasman west of Motueka.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said the heaviest rain in Golden Bay fell on the Takaka Hill Rd overnight, with 76.5mm recorded between 10pm and 9am.

A “decent amount of rain" had fallen in the Golden Bay township of Collingwood, with 30mm over about 12 hours – compared to the threshold for heavy rain warnings of 100mm over 24 hours, he said.

Thursday evening and overnight Thursday was probably the “prime time for the heavier hourly downpours” there, with peak rates of 15 to 25 mm an hour expected, he said.