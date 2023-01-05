Company behind billionaire's fireworks display gone wrong says 'accidents happen'

Fireworks over the property of US billionaire Tony Malkin on New Year’s Eve.

The pyrotechnic company behind a billionaire’s controversial New Year’s Eve fireworks display that caused a large rural fire near Queenstown say the show was “100% legal” and “accidents happen”.

New York billionaire Tony Malkin is understood to have spent tens of thousands on the private fireworks display to celebrate the start of 2023, run by Christchurch-based company Firework Professionals.

The company was responsible for more than a decade of successful displays, including for the America’s Cup and Christchurch City Council.

Company director Nicholas Lealand said the display was “100% legal” and received all necessary sign-off.

“Basically, accidents happen... it’s a high-risk industry,” he said.

He said all measures to mitigate hazards had been taken, but declined to elaborate on what happened in the lead up to the blaze.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Around half a hectare of rural Queenstown land was burned following a New Year's fireworks display.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) was still investigating the fire. A spokesperson told Stuff there was no timeframe on when they would comment on the findings or the event safety plan.

Emergency services were called to the Dalefield property at 12.10am on January 1. The fire spanned half a hectare and involved three separate fires burning on tussock, coming 15 metres of Malkin’s house.

There were no injuries, but attendees were understood to be evacuated. Volunteer firefighters contained the blaze by around 2.30am and remained on site until 7am to monitor the situation and extinguish hotspots.

Malkin owned the property through the Empire State Realty Trust, of which he was the chief executive and president.

His trust also owns New York’s Empire State Building.

GETTY Any findings into a blaze on Tony Malkin’s property may be weeks away.

Neighbours wanted clarity over why the display was permitted in a rural area, even if it wasn’t a fire-restricted area.

Fenz Otago community risk manager James Knapp​ told Stuff on Sunday, “the legal and safe are often closely related, but not necessarily the same thing”.

He hoped an investigation would lead to improvements.

Steve Turek​, Fenz national manager for readiness and recovery, said Fenz staff reviewed and agreed to the event safety plan.

Under the WorkSafe regime, independent compliance certifiers give approval for pyrotechnic displays.

Firework Professionals received a compliance certificate on December 14.

Davis Decor Painters and Decorators A fireworks display on a rural property connected to American billionaire Tony Malkin, which resulted in a half-hectare fire.

Malkin has not apologised to the enraged locals who are calling for someone to take responsibility, only thanking police and firefighters for their work in a short statement through a spokesperson.

Over 600 people signed a petition in the lead up to the display, calling for it to be cancelled due to animal welfare concerns.

Petition starter, and neighbour, Johnny Quinn said the petition had no single recipient, because it was unclear who could have stopped the display from happening.

He said he continued to hit a brick wall when asking who was responsible when displays went wrong. With his petition signers and neighbours, he hoped to lobby the Queenstown Lakes District Council to introduce a by-law banning the use of fireworks in rural land during certain times of the year.

“We’re not going to let it go,” he said.