Drug testing funding boost still not enough to reach all major festivals

Ninety per cent of tested MDMA by KnowYourStuffNZ across three New Year's Eve festivals this year were MDMA but there have been concerns of the party drug still being mixed with bath salts across the country.

Drug checking providers have received a boost in public funding but it has not been enough to reach all major festivals, with festivals like Bay Dreams and Rhythm and Alps still going without drug testing.

Over New Year’s Eve, drug-testing organisation KnowYourStuffNZ, was at three festivals and tested more than 1000 drugs, founder Wendy Allison said.

“It’s a record for us so we’re pretty stoked,” Allison said.

The festivals were Northern Bass in Mangawhai, Twisted Frequency in Golden Bay and Aum in north of Auckland.

Allison, who started KnowYourStuff in 2015 and was recently made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to drug harm reduction, said the $4 million in funding over three years from the Ministry of Health for licenced drug-checking organisations was “helpful”.

“It’s essentially doubled capacity because it’s funded some other people to do work as well as us,” she said.

It allowed the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) – another licenced drug checking provider, to buy four spectrometers – the instruments used to test drugs.

However, for KnowYourStuffNZ, the amount of funding was more or less the same as previous years. In 2021, the Government put $800,000 towards drug testing services.

Allison said the demand for drug-testing had exceeded supply this year and for the past five years.

That was despite a permanent law change was introduced in 2021, making testing completely legal for licenced providers.

The organisation raised money for another spectrometer, now owning four which allowed it to go to more events, Allison said.

But every year, festivals were missed.

The funding gave it certainty for the next three years to provide its services but it could only do so much with a certain amount of funding, she said.

“It’s a matter of working out how much the cost is to meet that demand.

“The new funding will definitely help... It has allowed other organisations to also step into this space which means that the overall capacity for the country has increased and that can only be a good thing ... but I don’t think it will entirely cover New Year.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Crowds listen to Bristol DJ S.P.Y. perform on the Dream Machine stage during Bay Dreams 2023 in Nelson on Thursday. A lack of funding has meant many festivals still go without drug-checking facilities even after a law change in 2021 made it completely legal for licenced providers.

Of the tested party drug, MDMA, which is the base drug in ecstasy, 90% tested as MDMA which was “good news”, Allison said.

“Two New Years ago, there was the ethylene (a type of synthetic cathinone, sometimes known as bath salts) situation and a lot of people getting hurt, a lot of people being hospitalised and that was horrible.”

However, she cautioned that despite being an improvement, there was still one in 10 chance of it not being MDMA.

According to the NZ Drug Foundation, data collected across the drug-checking organisations showed 22% of drugs checked between August and November last year were partially or completely different to what people thought they had.

Of the 22%, 12% were another substance entirely and 10% were a mixture.

Supplied A boost in funding from the Ministry of Health has meant more drug-testing providers have been able to purchase more spectrometers, used for drug-testing, and increasing capacity.

Amongst the concerning substances were synthetic cathinones being mixed in with, or sold as MDMA.

“We’re not celebrating just yet, but the fact that there was very little harm reported over the New Year’s period, is pretty heartening and alongside that statistic, we’re hopeful that this bodes well for the rest of the season.”

A police spokesperson confirmed no major issues had been reported at various summer festivals so far.

”While police’s position is that people should not take illicit drugs, drug-checking services align with police’s health-based approach to personal drug use and possession,” the spokesperson said.

“This approach also includes the use of discretion to consider connecting a person with health services and diverting them away from the criminal justice system.”

Over New Year, volunteers also found a noticeable number of pressed pills – MDMA in the form of tablets, that contained more than one dosage of MDMA, Allison said.

In 2019, KnowYourStuffNZ cautioned festival-goers of MDMA circulating at triple-dose levels.

“Just because 90% of what’s been presented is MDMA, it doesn’t mean that it’s safe ... They could give you a nasty surprise if there’s too much MDMA in there.”

A list of the drugs found at the festivals and at clinics held over December were added to the organisation’s Pill Library on its website.

To date, KnowYourStuff tested over 13,540 drug samples at more than 270 events and found more than 5,990 dangerous substances.

It is expected to attend more than 15 festivals, including Splore and Electric Avenue as well as six or more public clinics per month.