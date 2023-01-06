Car crashes into antique store after driver falls asleep at wheel

A car crash into Carterton antique store Owls Attic after two young men fell asleep when returning home from a hunting trip.

A couple’s dream of opening their own antique store has been momentarily set back after a motorist crashed a car through their store after falling asleep at the wheel.

Nurses Kirsten Ryan​ and Paul Bainbridge​ opened the shop when they purchased a combined house and storefront on High Street South in Carterton 15 months ago.

Owls Attic sells “vintage and retro goods” such as furniture, glassware, and pottery.

On Thursday, Ryan and Bainbridge were getting ready to open the store when a “big bang” shook their home.

Initially, Ryan thought it was an earthquake. She and Bainbridge ran to the store part of their house.

Inside, glassware and china covered the floor. Cabinets against the wall had been shunted to the side and the back wall was caved in.

Supplied The vehicle went through the store’s wall, damaged around a third of the glassware and china inside.

The couple them ran around to the outside of the building, preparing to provide first aid if someone had been injured.

They found two 18-year-old men and a vehicle through their outer wall. The men, although shaken, were unhurt. They had been returning home from a hunting trip and had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Their vehicle was only stopped by the concrete ribbing around the building. Without the ribbing it would have gone “straight through”, Ryan said.

About a third of the goods in the store had been “devastated” in the crash, he said. The floor had been warped and the ceiling had been cracked.

“Lots of broken china being swept up at the moment.”

Supplied The store only opened 15 months ago. Owner Kristen Ryan says she hopes the accident doesn’t set them back.

With the tourist season kicking off, the timing of the crash was unfortunate. However, Ryan said she and Bainbridge were just happy no-one had been injured in the accident.

The Carterton community had been extremely supportive following the accident, sending messages of support. One had offered to bring dinner around Thursday night to make things easier.

Ryan said they always dreamed of owning their own antique store and leapt at the opportunity to purchase the house and store when seeing it on the market. The 1935 building was originally Carterton’s first dairy, Ryan said.

The couple spends all their spare time out in the garage doing up furniture or working as nurses, or looking for inventory at auctions or estate sales.

“It’s a seven days a week job.”

While the start of their business had been slow, things were starting to pick up – when the unfortunate crash happened.

“We’re just hoping it doesn’t knock us out of action for too long.”

A police spokesperson said police were notified at 7.10am when a vehicle collided with a power pole and then a building on High Street South in Carterton.