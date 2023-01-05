Rock face assessment, bad weather close Cathedral Cove

Cathedral Cove has been closed to visitors due to the subtropical storm battering the Coromandel, and physical barriers will be in place on Friday.

The need for a rock face assessment following the 5.1M Te Aroha earthquake on Wednesday and bad weather contributed to the decision.

The Department of Conservation confirmed the popular tourist spot had been closed to visitors on Thursday, with DOC operations manager Nicky Kelly saying they are "strongly discouraging people from visiting" due to the weather.

“Our team will put physical barriers in place to prevent access via the track [on Friday]”, Kelly said.

“It is too wild weather-wise for this work to be done [on Thursday].”

Kelly said he expected Cathedral Cove to remain off limits until at least late Saturday afternoon.

The closure of the site comes as MetService issues heavy rain warnings for the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane and north of Rotorua, Tasman west of Motueka, the Richmond and Bryant ranges and Marlborough Sounds, as well as the ranges of Westland south of Otira.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said: "While in Northland the worst of the rain has now eased, the Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty are in line for a lot more wet weather in the coming days. A further 140 to 200mm of rain is expected in the Coromandel, and 180 to 240mm for parts of the Bay of Plenty."

Owen said a brief reprieve in the severe weather will come towards the end of the weekend, “but for those wondering when summer is returning, you'll have to wait a little longer.”