The Le Soleal in port at Bluff in December on its regular schedule.

The cruise ship Le Soleal made an unscheduled visit to Bluff on Wednesday to drop off a sick passenger.

A shipping agent spokesperson said a medevac for the patient had been completed and the Le Soleal was preparing to depart again on its regular journey.

It was last in port in December before arriving in the New Zealand subantarctic on January 1. Its next port call will be Dunedin on January 23.