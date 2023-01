The crash happened on Ohiwa Beach Road, between SH2 and Bryans Beach.

Police have named the person who died in a motorbike crash in Ōpōtiki.

He is Tighe Ryan,17, of Rotoura.

Ryan died when he crashed on Ohiwa Beach Road, Ōpōtiki on Monday.

It was reported that his motorbike veered off the road and into water on Ohiwa Beach Road, between Bryan’s Beach and State Highway 2.

Emergency services personnel applied CPR but he died at the scene.