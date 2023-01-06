Rolling bouncy castle evacuated before flip, owner says

Video of the bouncy castle that blew away during a New Year's festival in Tauranga.

The owner of a bouncy castle that flipped over in Tauranga on New Year’s Eve has said it was empty at the time, and that a sudden gust of wind was behind the lift-off.

The castle was at Fergusson Park, Matua, for a New Year’s Eve community celebration when it lifted, tilted and rolled across the event, with people appearing to fall out.

“The unit had already been closed and evacuated due to wind concerns and staff had been turning away the general public who were still waiting to hop aboard,” said Geoff Pearson, co-owners of ROCKUP North Ltd.

“The reason for the inflatable rollover was that a sudden, sharp strong gust of wind punched into the side causing it to lift up, pull the stakes out then roll.”

Pearson also told Stuff they are “one of the very few inflatable hire companies that actually follow the Land-borne Inflatable [requirements], which is a Government health and safety requirement for safe practice”.

Pearson said they used the appropriate ground stakes, fencing, mats, tagged tested electrical leads and blowers “with fully trained adult staff, anemometer [wind speed and direction measurement device], safety rules with identifying sign boards.”

A WorkSafe spokesperson said they were “continuing to make enquiries and gather information about this incident to determine our next steps”.

“No decision has been made at this time.”

Supplied A still from video of the bouncy castle as it blew away during a New Year's festival in Tauranga.

Tauranga City Council has yet to respond to questions from Stuff about the incident, but on Thursday a spokesperson said four people were injured at the event.

Police had initially reported that one person was injured after a bouncy castle blew over at the celebration on Saturday. Council staff said at the time that one person was taken to hospital and four were treated by medical staff on site.

On Wednesday, the council told SunLive it would support the injured people where possible and was still investigating the incident and communicating with WorkSafe.

Witness James Mason earlier told Stuff he saw the castle lift on one side and it appeared that several people fell out.

The castle then moved about 10m before a person appeared to be thrown out.

He ran up to help but a woman who said she was a doctor arrived and took over the care of the injured person.

The castle had carried on moving and “rolled across a whole bunch of people” before it was stopped, he said.