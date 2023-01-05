Teen charged with murder of Te Puke man

The 17-year-old male was arrested by Bay of Plenty Police on Thursday (file photo).

A teen has been charged with murder of a man in Te Puke, who died two days after Christmas.

The 17-year-old male, who was arrested on Thursday, is the second person charged in relation to the death of Takumanu Paul.

​Paul, 44, died after being found seriously injured at the corner of Seddon Street and Station Road shortly after midnight on December 27.

Emergency services couldn’t revive him.

READ MORE:

* Woman charged with murder after man dies in Te Puke



The arrested 17-year-old was scheduled to make his first appearance in Tauranga Youth Court on Thursday.

His charges follow the arrest of a 38-year-old woman - also charged with murder - and who appeared in Tauranga District Court on December 28.

She was remanded in custody.

The investigation into Paul’s death continues and police are asking for information which can assist.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police via 105, quoting file number 221227/3402.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.