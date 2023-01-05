Infant dies after falling into septic tank in 'tragic accident'

A child has died after falling into a septic tank in Whanganui.

A spokesperson for police confirmed they attended an incident on a private property in Westmere near Whanganui.

“An infant has died in what appears to have been a tragic accident,” the spokesperson said.

Police are now investigating the death of the infant. No further information about the circumstances of the incident has been released.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Edward Connolly said an ambulance was sent to the scene at 4pm on Thursday.

Paramedics performed CPR on the child, who was then taken to hospital.

A neighbour on Watt Livingstone Rd, who asked not to be named, said they were all “very, very sorry to hear of their tragedy”.

“The neighbourhood is feeling very sad for a lovely family,” he said.

He said the family who lived on a lifestyle block had been there for several years and was “held in high regard” by the community.